News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Rise on Demand Hopes

Oil prices climbed, sending U.S. crude back near $40 a barrel with traders hopeful that global fuel demand will rebound more quickly than anticipated.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 189, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.N. Condemns Iran Over Nuclear Activity, Fueling U.S. Calls to End Deal

Member states from the United Nations atomic agency board voted to condemn Iran for failing to cooperate with its probe of Tehran's nuclear activities, a move that gives the Trump administration fresh ammunition in its push to kill the Iranian nuclear deal.

Energy & Utilities Roundup

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Marathon in Talks With Potential Buyers of Speedway Unit

Marathon Petroleum is in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-station unit, reviving a sale that fell apart in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis.

Shale Driller Chisholm Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Private-equity-owned Chisholm Oil & Gas has become the latest shale driller to file for bankruptcy, pushed into chapter 11 by a decline in commodity prices and production challenges in Oklahoma.

U.S. Sanctions Firms, Tankers It Accuses of Exporting Venezuelan Oil

The Trump administration on Thursday blacklisted more than a dozen individuals, their businesses and tankers alleged to have been involved in as much as 40% of Venezuela's crude-oil exports in recent weeks.

Sasol to Cut Jobs, Focus on Chemicals, Energy

Sasol said it will discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa, cut jobs and focus on its core portfolios of chemicals and energy as part of its new strategy.

Siemens Gamesa Appoints New CEO

Siemens Gamesa said it has appointed Andreas Nauen as its new chief executive and cautioned that it expects to report a third-quarter loss due to the coronavirus.

EPA Won't Regulate Rocket Fuel Additive Perchlorate

The decision to reverse an Obama-era initiative was based on a new analysis that showed the toxic chemical is too rare in public water supplies to require setting a federal limit.