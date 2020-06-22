Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/22 12:43:20 am
39.735 USD   -0.19%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/21Global stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Prices Rise on Demand Hopes

Oil prices climbed, sending U.S. crude back near $40 a barrel with traders hopeful that global fuel demand will rebound more quickly than anticipated. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 189, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.N. Condemns Iran Over Nuclear Activity, Fueling U.S. Calls to End Deal

Member states from the United Nations atomic agency board voted to condemn Iran for failing to cooperate with its probe of Tehran's nuclear activities, a move that gives the Trump administration fresh ammunition in its push to kill the Iranian nuclear deal. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day. 

 
Marathon in Talks With Potential Buyers of Speedway Unit

Marathon Petroleum is in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-station unit, reviving a sale that fell apart in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Shale Driller Chisholm Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Private-equity-owned Chisholm Oil & Gas has become the latest shale driller to file for bankruptcy, pushed into chapter 11 by a decline in commodity prices and production challenges in Oklahoma. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Firms, Tankers It Accuses of Exporting Venezuelan Oil

The Trump administration on Thursday blacklisted more than a dozen individuals, their businesses and tankers alleged to have been involved in as much as 40% of Venezuela's crude-oil exports in recent weeks. 

 
Sasol to Cut Jobs, Focus on Chemicals, Energy

Sasol said it will discontinue all oil growth activities in West Africa, cut jobs and focus on its core portfolios of chemicals and energy as part of its new strategy. 

 
Siemens Gamesa Appoints New CEO

Siemens Gamesa said it has appointed Andreas Nauen as its new chief executive and cautioned that it expects to report a third-quarter loss due to the coronavirus. 

 
EPA Won't Regulate Rocket Fuel Additive Perchlorate

The decision to reverse an Obama-era initiative was based on a new analysis that showed the toxic chemical is too rare in public water supplies to require setting a federal limit.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -3.85% 15.49 Delayed Quote.-39.56%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.00% 445.85 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 42.24 Delayed Quote.-37.35%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.73% 38.19 Delayed Quote.-36.61%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.05% 144.26 Delayed Quote.-16.63%
SASOL LIMITED 2.21% 146 End-of-day quote.-51.89%
SIEMENS AG 1.13% 103.82 Delayed Quote.-10.91%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 0.35% 14.15 End-of-day quote.-9.50%
WTI 0.09% 39.835 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/21Global stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
RE
06/21Oil edges up on tighter supply, but demand worries limit gains
RE
06/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/21Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
RE
06/21Stimulus Options Create Election-Season Quandary for Senate Republicans
DJ
06/21Inflation dog may finally bark, investors bet
RE
06/20Maersk Tankers Changes Course in Volatile Oil Markets
DJ
06/20ALEXANDER NOVAK : pre-crisis level of oil demand possible in 2021 - RIA
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group