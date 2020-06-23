Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 06/23 04:34:01 am
41.025 USD   +0.35%
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aNeeding Cash, Companies Sell Big Stakes -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Tops $40 as U.S. Economy Rebounds

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled above $40 a barrel for the first time since early March, closing 1.8% higher as states continue to reopen their economies despite an uptick in coronavirus cases amid increased testing. 

 
Chevron's Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports in July

Chevron is set to resume oil exports in July from a long-dormant operation it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, oil officials said. 

 
Mexican Antitrust Agency Challenges Government on Electricity

Mexico's antitrust commission has turned to the Supreme Court to challenge new government rules for the electricity sector which it says restrict competition in the market in violation of the constitution and energy laws. 

 
Puerto Rico Puts Private Firms in Charge of Public Power

Puerto Rico's bankrupt public power utility signed a long-term deal to outsource the business of delivering electricity, making an expensive bet that private operators can curb the high costs and service problems that have long plagued consumers. 

 
Chinese Energy Company Defaults on Dollar Bonds

Hilong Holding, a provider of oil-field services and equipment, said it wouldn't be able to repay holders of a maturing dollar bond-the latest offshore default by a Chinese borrower. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 189, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.N. Condemns Iran Over Nuclear Activity, Fueling U.S. Calls to End Deal

Member states from the United Nations atomic agency board voted to condemn Iran for failing to cooperate with its probe of Tehran's nuclear activities, a move that gives the Trump administration fresh ammunition in its push to kill the Iranian nuclear deal. 

 
Marathon in Talks With Potential Buyers of Speedway Unit

Marathon Petroleum is in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-station unit, reviving a sale that fell apart in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Shale Driller Chisholm Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Private-equity-owned Chisholm Oil & Gas has become the latest shale driller to file for bankruptcy, pushed into chapter 11 by a decline in commodity prices and production challenges in Oklahoma.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.90% 15.35 Delayed Quote.-40.11%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.06% 91.59 Delayed Quote.-24.00%
CHINESE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.43% 0.236 End-of-day quote.-53.73%
HILONG HOLDING LIMITED -4.71% 0.243 End-of-day quote.-72.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 43.42 Delayed Quote.-37.63%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.10% 38.61 Delayed Quote.-35.92%
WTI 0.26% 40.975 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aNeeding Cash, Companies Sell Big Stakes -- WSJ
DJ
02:14aAsian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion
RE
01:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:00aPetronas in talks to settle sales tax dispute with energy rich Malaysian stat..
RE
12:58aOil prices steady after Navarro walks back from market-jolting comments
RE
12:18aAsian stocks climb after volatile trade on U.S.-China trade confusion
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group