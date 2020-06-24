Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/24/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Drax, Mitsubishi Launch Biomass Pilot Project in Yorkshire

Drax Group said Wednesday that it is partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group to develop a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage pilot project at its incubation area in North Yorkshire, England 

 
Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Clean Energy

Amazon.com, criticized for its own environmental record, is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change. 

 
Templar Energy Gets $65 Million Stalking-Horse Bid From Tapstone

Shale driller Tapstone Energy, which recently completed a $450 million debt restructuring, is offering $65 million as the lead bidder to buy the assets of Templar Energy out of bankruptcy. 

 
Oil Falls from 3-Month-High

U.S. oil prices give up earlier gains to ended 0.9% lower at $40.37 a barrel as investors worried a weekly inventory report due Wednesday may show U.S. crude stockpiles rose to a record-high for a third straight week. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 600,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.6 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Petroleum Refiners Pose Hurdle to Oil's Recovery

The recovery has lifted shares of energy companies and relieved some of the stress on oil-dependent economies such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. It is also squeezing profits at refiners, crimping a key source of demand for crude and potentially preventing prices from marching much higher. 

 
GIP, Brookfield Invest $10 Billion in Abu Dhabi Gas Infrastructure

The consortium will acquire a 49% stake in gas pipelines operated by the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, a deal that marries yield-hungry funds with a country battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Chevron's Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports in July

Chevron is set to resume oil exports in July from a long-dormant operation it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, oil officials said. 

 
Mexican Antitrust Agency Challenges Government on Electricity

Mexico's antitrust commission has turned to the Supreme Court to challenge new government rules for the electricity sector which it says restrict competition in the market in violation of the constitution and energy laws.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.16% 91.44 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
DRAX GROUP PLC 0.69% 232.8 Delayed Quote.-25.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 42.53 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -0.34% 2651.5 End-of-day quote.-37.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 68.732 Delayed Quote.11.23%
WTI 0.15% 40.21 Delayed Quote.-35.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:41aWith contracts canceled and debts mounting, offshore oil drillers face anothe..
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
06/23Oil prices slides as U.S. crude stockpile growth heightens oversupply fears
RE
06/23Asia stocks touch four-month top on dogged optimism
RE
06/23TSX rises 0.31% to 15,564.75
RE
06/23Utilities Down As Treasury Yields Tick Up -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group