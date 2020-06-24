News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Drax, Mitsubishi Launch Biomass Pilot Project in Yorkshire

Drax Group said Wednesday that it is partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group to develop a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage pilot project at its incubation area in North Yorkshire, England

Amazon to Launch $2 Billion Venture Capital Fund for Clean Energy

Amazon.com, criticized for its own environmental record, is launching a $2 billion internal venture-capital fund focused on technology investments to reduce the impact of climate change.

Templar Energy Gets $65 Million Stalking-Horse Bid From Tapstone

Shale driller Tapstone Energy, which recently completed a $450 million debt restructuring, is offering $65 million as the lead bidder to buy the assets of Templar Energy out of bankruptcy.

Oil Falls from 3-Month-High

U.S. oil prices give up earlier gains to ended 0.9% lower at $40.37 a barrel as investors worried a weekly inventory report due Wednesday may show U.S. crude stockpiles rose to a record-high for a third straight week.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 600,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.6 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Petroleum Refiners Pose Hurdle to Oil's Recovery

The recovery has lifted shares of energy companies and relieved some of the stress on oil-dependent economies such as Russia and Saudi Arabia. It is also squeezing profits at refiners, crimping a key source of demand for crude and potentially preventing prices from marching much higher.

GIP, Brookfield Invest $10 Billion in Abu Dhabi Gas Infrastructure

The consortium will acquire a 49% stake in gas pipelines operated by the United Arab Emirates' national oil company, a deal that marries yield-hungry funds with a country battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

Chevron's Saudi-Kuwait Venture Plans Restart Exports in July

Chevron is set to resume oil exports in July from a long-dormant operation it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, oil officials said.

Mexican Antitrust Agency Challenges Government on Electricity

Mexico's antitrust commission has turned to the Supreme Court to challenge new government rules for the electricity sector which it says restrict competition in the market in violation of the constitution and energy laws.