News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Rebounds But Virus Fears Remain

Nymex crude oil erased earlier declines, rising along with rebounding U.S. equities.

Natural Gas Extends Fall on Large Storage Build

Natural gas prices extend sharp declines toward a 25-year-low after an EIA weekly storage report that was even more bearish than analysts were expecting.

Utilities Team Up to Face Growing Cybersecurity Risks to Supply Chains

Southern Co. has joined American Electric Power in a partnership to vet vendors and analyze potential risks to the thousands of firms that comprise their supply chains, company officials said.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Blacklists Iranian Tanker Captains Accused of Delivering Gasoline to Venezuela

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on five Iranians for allegedly captaining blacklisted Iranian ships to deliver gasoline from Iran to Venezuela.

Minnesota Sues Exxon, Koch Over Climate Change

The Minnesota attorney general sued Exxon Mobil, Koch Industries and a top oil-and-gas trade group, alleging they have for years deceived consumers about the effects of climate change.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories and Production Increase

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels, reaching a record-high for the third straight week, and U.S. oil production rebounded from a tropical storm-caused decline, government data showed.

'Massive' Forgery Helped Hide $3 Billion Hole in Energy Trader's Books

A distressed energy-trading company overstated its assets by more than $3 billion using "routine and pervasive" forgery, while its founder oversaw years of disastrous bets on oil derivatives, a report filed with a Singapore court said.

Green Energy Is Finally Going Mainstream

The question for investors now is not whether carbon-free power is here to stay but how to avoid getting burned.

Drax, Mitsubishi Launch Biomass Pilot Project in Yorkshire

Drax is partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to develop a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage pilot project at its incubation area in North Yorkshire.