WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

06/26/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Rebounds on U.S. Economy Hopes

U.S. benchmark oil prices rebounded partially from yesterday's slide, closing 1.9% higher as Investors were encouraged by data showing the number of U.S. workers receiving jobless benefits fell below 20 million for the first time in two months. 

 
Natural Gas Plunges 9% Ahead of Expiration

Natural gas prices fell further post-settlement and ahead of Friday's expiration of the front-month July delivery contract. 

 
Utilities Team Up to Face Growing Cybersecurity Risks to Supply Chains

Southern Co. has joined American Electric Power in a partnership to vet vendors and analyze potential risks to the thousands of firms that comprise their supply chains, company officials said. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Blacklists Iranian Tanker Captains Accused of Delivering Gasoline to Venezuela

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on five Iranians for allegedly captaining blacklisted Iranian ships to deliver gasoline from Iran to Venezuela. 

 
Minnesota Sues Exxon, Koch Over Climate Change

The Minnesota attorney general sued Exxon Mobil, Koch Industries and a top oil-and-gas trade group, alleging they have for years deceived consumers about the effects of climate change. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories and Production Increase

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1.4 million barrels, reaching a record-high for the third straight week, and U.S. oil production rebounded from a tropical storm-caused decline, government data showed. 

 
'Massive' Forgery Helped Hide $3 Billion Hole in Energy Trader's Books

A distressed energy-trading company overstated its assets by more than $3 billion using "routine and pervasive" forgery, while its founder oversaw years of disastrous bets on oil derivatives, a report filed with a Singapore court said. 

 
Green Energy Is Finally Going Mainstream

The question for investors now is not whether carbon-free power is here to stay but how to avoid getting burned. 

 
Drax, Mitsubishi Launch Biomass Pilot Project in Yorkshire

Drax is partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to develop a bioenergy with carbon capture and storage pilot project at its incubation area in North Yorkshire.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER -1.75% 79.3 Delayed Quote.-14.60%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.51% 45.17 Delayed Quote.-36.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.60% 41.62 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -2.76% 2520.5 End-of-day quote.-40.67%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -2.16% 51.25 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
WTI 0.65% 39.215 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
