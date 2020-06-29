Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Fracking Trailblazer Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt. 

 
Oil Prices Fall as Rising Covid-19 Cases Prompt Demand Concerns

Oil prices edged lower Friday to cap the second weekly decline since April, as investors adjusted expectations to account for rising crude inventories and surging U.S. coronavirus cases. 

 
Rio Tinto, Mongolia Reach Agreement on Domestic Power Supply for Oyu Tolgoi

Rio Tinto said it has reached agreement with Mongolia's government on domestic power supply to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine. 

 
Frac-Sand Supplier Hi-Crush Negotiating Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hi-Crush Inc., which supplies oil and gas companies with sand used in fracking, is negotiating the terms of a chapter 11 bankruptcy with lenders following a sudden decline in business stemming from plunging crude prices and disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 1 in the past week to 188, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Russian Fighters Help Tighten Rebel Control of Libya's Largest Oil Field

Mercenaries connected to the Russian government have joined forces with a rebel militia to hold Libya's largest oil field, European and Libyan officials said, prompting U.S. protests over foreign interference in the country's most strategic industry. 

 
Sable Permian Files for Bankruptcy Amid Restructuring Talks

Out-of-court restructurings kept the oil-and-gas operator afloat for years, but 2020 proved too much. 

 
Owners of Ailing Energy Trader Hit Back at Critical Report

The family owners of distressed energy trader Hin Leong Trading claimed unfair treatment after a report alleged serious irregularities, including a $3 billion-plus overstatement of its assets. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Utilities Team Up to Face Growing Cybersecurity Risks to Supply Chains

Southern Co. has joined American Electric Power in a partnership to vet vendors and analyze potential risks to the thousands of firms that comprise their supply chains, company officials said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER -1.64% 78 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.67% 14.7 Delayed Quote.-42.65%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.28% 11.85 Delayed Quote.-92.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 40.26 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.03% 4547 Delayed Quote.0.68%
SOUTHERN COMPANY -0.64% 50.92 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
WTI -0.22% 37.775 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/28Oil prices drop for 2nd straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand ho..
RE
06/28Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening
RE
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/28Oil prices drop for second straight session as coronavirus spike cools demand..
RE
06/28Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy
RE
06/28Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy delivers hit to reeling pipeline, service firm..
RE
06/28Texas Tried Re-Opening Offices Early. It Was Hard -2-
DJ
06/28Texas Tried Re-Opening Offices Early. It Was Hard Even Before the Coronavirus..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group