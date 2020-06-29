Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

06/29/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Ends Higher on Global Demand Recovery

U.S. oil prices settled 3.1% higher as investors set aside worries about a coronavirus resurgence in the U.S. to focus on a general shift toward recovery in global oil demand. 

 
BP Exits Petrochemicals Business in $5 Billion Deal

Energy giant BP has agreed to sell its petrochemicals business to British chemicals company Ineos for $5 billion, marking the largest deal by an oil major since the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Russia Reinforces Foothold in Libya as Militia Leader Retreats

Moscow is sending reinforcements to Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar while shopping for new allies in the divided country, as Moscow seeks to shape the fate of the nation and its oil reserves. 

 
Fracking Trailblazer Chesapeake Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy protection as an oil- and gas-price rout stoked by the coronavirus pandemic proved to be the final blow for a shale-drilling pioneer long hamstrung by debt. 

 
Rio Tinto, Mongolia Reach Agreement on Domestic Power Supply for Oyu Tolgoi

Rio Tinto said it has reached agreement with Mongolia's government on domestic power supply to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine. 

 
Frac-Sand Supplier Hi-Crush Negotiating Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hi-Crush Inc., which supplies oil and gas companies with sand used in fracking, is negotiating the terms of a chapter 11 bankruptcy with lenders following a sudden decline in business stemming from plunging crude prices and disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 1 in the past week to 188, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Sable Permian Files for Bankruptcy Amid Restructuring Talks

Out-of-court restructurings kept the oil-and-gas operator afloat for years, but 2020 proved too much. 

 
Owners of Ailing Energy Trader Hit Back at Critical Report

The family owners of distressed energy trader Hin Leong Trading claimed unfair treatment after a report alleged serious irregularities, including a $3 billion-plus overstatement of its assets.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.02% 14.85 Delayed Quote.-42.65%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION -7.28% 11.85 Delayed Quote.-92.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.17% 41.62 Delayed Quote.-37.24%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.10% 4538 Delayed Quote.0.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.44% 70.002 Delayed Quote.12.58%
WTI 4.65% 39.595 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
Latest news on WTI
04:38pWall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
04:37pEnergy Up As BP Strikes Petrochemical Deal, Natural Gas Rallies -- Energy Rou..
DJ
04:19pSaudi crown prince, Nigerian president discuss OPEC+ deal compliance
RE
04:19pDow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pOil rises on improving economic data but new coronavirus cases loom
RE
02:44pDow Rises 2% to Start the Week
DJ
02:38pWall Street leads stocks' rebound, sterling dips
RE
02:28pLibya's NOC confirms international talks on resuming oil output
RE
More news
