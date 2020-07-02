Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/02/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Analysts Expect 79 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural-Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 79 billion cubic feet -- an amount above normal as the coronavirus pandemic and a mild start to summer weather kept demand below average. 

 
Oil Prices Climb After Inventory Data

Prices are near their highest level since early March, buoyed by recovering fuel demand and supply cuts. Wednesday's rally was supported by declining U.S. crude inventories and production. 

 
Saudis Threaten New Oil-Price War With OPEC Brethren

Saudi Arabia has threatened to ignite an oil-price war unless fellow OPEC members make up for their failure to abide by the cartel's recent production cuts. 

 
TPG's Rise Fund Launches Matrix Renewables Energy Platform

Private-equity firm TPG said Rise Fund, its $5 billion social-impact investment fund, has launched a renewable-energy platform with the acquisition of roughly one gigawatt of solar photovoltaic projects from China's Trina Solar Co. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Fall From Record-High

Crude-oil supplies fell by 7.2 million barrels in the latest week, which was much more than analysts expected, but gasoline supplies unexpectedly increased, government data showed. 

 
Chinese Oil Futures Draw More International Interest

Foreign companies and investors are warming to Chinese oil futures, a boost to a project that Beijing hopes will strengthen the yuan's appeal and loosen the dollar's hold on global commodity pricing. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Exxon Mobil Resists Write-Downs as Oil, Gas Prices Plummet

As its peers write down U.S. shale assets by billions of dollars amid lower energy prices, Exxon Mobil stands increasingly alone in not adjusting the value of its holdings, and some accountants are questioning why. 

 
Coronavirus Sends Oil Prices on Wild, Six-Month Ride

U.S. crude's 92% advance marks oil's largest quarterly percentage gain in 30 years. 

 
Shell Takes $22 Billion Write-Down, Expecting Lower Oil and Gas Prices

Royal Dutch Shell is writing down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion because of lower energy prices following the demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic.

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -2.26% 43.71 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.86% 42.1 Delayed Quote.-36.85%
MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.64% 3.11 End-of-day quote.-13.13%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.88% 14.668 Delayed Quote.-43.94%
WTI 0.84% 39.835 Delayed Quote.-35.57%
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
