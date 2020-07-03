News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

EDF Raises Nuclear Output Forecast

EDF raised its annual nuclear output estimate in France for 2020 and confirmed its longer term forecasts.

Exxon Warns Production, Refining Losses to Hurt Earnings

Exxon Mobil warned of steep losses in its refining and oil-and-gas production businesses during the second quarter, signaling that the company is likely to report a second straight quarterly loss later this month.

Oil Hits Nearly 4-Month High on Jobs Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 2.1% higher at $40.65 a barrel, amid no signs of a significant retreat in economic activity due to a renewed spike in coronavirus infections in the U.S.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 185, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Big Oil's Slippery Strategies for a Greener Future

However they tackle the energy transition, oil-and-gas supermajors risk wasting shareholder capital on projects that don't pay back.

Natural Gas Jumps 3.8% on Storage Report

Natural-gas prices settled 3.8% higher after the EIA reports a weekly storage injection that was bullish compared with expectations.

U.S. Seeks to Seize Iranian Fuel Bound for Venezuela

U.S. federal prosecutors filed suit late Wednesday to seize four tankers-worth of gasoline Iran is sailing to Venezuela, the latest salvo in the administration's effort to stifle flows of goods and money helping to keep two of its top foes in power.

Lonestar Resources Skips $14 Million Interest Payment on Bonds

The oil-and-gas producer, which recently raised doubts about its ability to survive, said it skipped a $14.1 million bond interest payment due Wednesday.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Fell Less Than Expected Amid Covid Shutdown

Tesla's second-quarter global deliveries fell 4.9% from a year earlier, a smaller decline than Wall Street had forecast for the electric-car maker, giving fuel to Elon Musk's growth plans despite the threat of an extended recession.