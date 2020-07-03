Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/03 12:59:59 pm
40.23 USD   +0.05%
05:04pTSX falls 0.16% to 15,596.75
RE
04:21pOil falls below $43 a barrel on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
EDF Raises Nuclear Output Forecast

EDF raised its annual nuclear output estimate in France for 2020 and confirmed its longer term forecasts. 

 
Exxon Warns Production, Refining Losses to Hurt Earnings

Exxon Mobil warned of steep losses in its refining and oil-and-gas production businesses during the second quarter, signaling that the company is likely to report a second straight quarterly loss later this month. 

 
Oil Hits Nearly 4-Month High on Jobs Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 2.1% higher at $40.65 a barrel, amid no signs of a significant retreat in economic activity due to a renewed spike in coronavirus infections in the U.S. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 185, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Big Oil's Slippery Strategies for a Greener Future

However they tackle the energy transition, oil-and-gas supermajors risk wasting shareholder capital on projects that don't pay back. 

 
Natural Gas Jumps 3.8% on Storage Report

Natural-gas prices settled 3.8% higher after the EIA reports a weekly storage injection that was bullish compared with expectations. 

 
U.S. Seeks to Seize Iranian Fuel Bound for Venezuela

U.S. federal prosecutors filed suit late Wednesday to seize four tankers-worth of gasoline Iran is sailing to Venezuela, the latest salvo in the administration's effort to stifle flows of goods and money helping to keep two of its top foes in power. 

 
Lonestar Resources Skips $14 Million Interest Payment on Bonds

The oil-and-gas producer, which recently raised doubts about its ability to survive, said it skipped a $14.1 million bond interest payment due Wednesday. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Tesla Quarterly Deliveries Fell Less Than Expected Amid Covid Shutdown

Tesla's second-quarter global deliveries fell 4.9% from a year earlier, a smaller decline than Wall Street had forecast for the electric-car maker, giving fuel to Elon Musk's growth plans despite the threat of an extended recession.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.00% 15.41 Delayed Quote.-39.88%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 5.63% 8.928 Real-time Quote.-14.87%
ENGIE 0.13% 11.385 Real-time Quote.-21.04%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.85% 44.08 Delayed Quote.-37.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.21% 42.76 Delayed Quote.-36.24%
TESLA, INC. 7.95% 1208.66 Delayed Quote.188.93%
WTI 0.05% 40.23 Delayed Quote.-35.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
05:04pTSX falls 0.16% to 15,596.75
RE
04:21pOil falls below $43 a barrel on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:06pCanadian dollar, 'stuck in a range,' clings to weekly gain
RE
01:22pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK stocks slide on COVID-19 concerns, FTSE 100 erases we..
RE
12:26pEuropean Stocks Drift Lower With U.S. Markets Shut
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:59aEuropean Stocks Drift Lower With U.S. Markets Shut
DJ
10:44aGLOBAL MARKETS : COVID recovery vs COVID reality
RE
10:17aCopper Slips, Halting Sharp Rebound
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group