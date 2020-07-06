News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Companies Cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline After Years of Delays

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy are pulling the plug on the proposed $8 billion pipeline under the Appalachian Trail as companies continue to meet environmental opposition to new fossil fuel conduits in the U.S.

China Is Unlikely to Meet Purchase Targets for U.S. Energy

Economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on whether China can meet its targets to buy U.S. goods under this year's trade deal-with energy emerging as the biggest casualty.

Oil Crash Crushes Individual Investors, Prompts Trading Overhaul

Many amateur investors got burned in an April price crash as some market professionals thrived, leading mutual-fund companies, traders and others to change their practices to try to prevent future collapses.

Gasoline Is Cheap This July Fourth. Fuel Retailers Aren't Complaining.

Drivers hitting the road over July Fourth weekend are poised to enjoy the cheapest holiday gasoline prices in years, but the gas stations are doing OK, too.

EDF Raises Nuclear Output Forecast

EDF raised its annual nuclear output estimate in France for 2020 and confirmed its longer term forecasts.

Exxon Warns Production, Refining Losses to Hurt Earnings

Exxon Mobil warned of steep losses in its refining and oil-and-gas production businesses during the second quarter, signaling that the company is likely to report a second straight quarterly loss later this month.

Oil Hits Nearly 4-Month High on Jobs Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 2.1% higher at $40.65 a barrel, amid no signs of a significant retreat in economic activity due to a renewed spike in coronavirus infections in the U.S.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 3 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 3 in the past week to 185, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Big Oil's Slippery Strategies for a Greener Future

However they tackle the energy transition, oil-and-gas supermajors risk wasting shareholder capital on projects that don't pay back.

Natural Gas Jumps 3.8% on Storage Report

Natural-gas prices settled 3.8% higher after the EIA reports a weekly storage injection that was bullish compared with expectations.