News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Slip From Four-Month High

U.S. benchmark oil prices retreated slightly from the previous session's four-month-closing high, as oil investors mostly held their bets on Monday despite another upward surge in U.S. equities.

Dakota Access Pipeline Must Shut Down, Judge Rules

A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by next month because it was improperly granted a key environmental permit, a major setback for operator Energy Transfer LP and the American shale drilling industry.

Warren Buffett's Bet Is a Midstream Buying Signal

Berkshire Hathaway's long-awaited pandemic-era purchase in a seemingly difficult business might seem like odd timing, but there is good logic behind it.

Behind Oil's Rise Is a Historic Drop in U.S. Crude Output

U.S. crude supply is falling at its quickest pace ever, easing a global oil glut and spurring a swift recovery in fuel prices.

Why Investors Have Learned to Love Wind and Solar Power

After a stormy, dependent youth, the wind-and-solar-energy industries have matured into boring, profitable middle age. This year's plunging interest rates make that a more appealing proposition than ever for investors.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

Companies Cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline After Years of Delays

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy are pulling the plug on the proposed $8 billion pipeline under the Appalachian Trail as companies continue to meet environmental opposition to new fossil fuel conduits in the U.S.

China Is Unlikely to Meet Purchase Targets for U.S. Energy

Economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt on whether China can meet its targets to buy U.S. goods under this year's trade deal-with energy emerging as the biggest casualty.

Oil Crash Crushes Individual Investors, Prompts Trading Overhaul

Many amateur investors got burned in an April price crash as some market professionals thrived, leading mutual-fund companies, traders and others to change their practices to try to prevent future collapses.

Gasoline Is Cheap This July Fourth. Fuel Retailers Aren't Complaining.

Drivers hitting the road over July Fourth weekend are poised to enjoy the cheapest holiday gasoline prices in years, but the gas stations are doing OK, too.