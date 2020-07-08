Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/08 04:57:44 am
40.555 USD   +0.51%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/08/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Prices Swing Ahead of Stockpile Data

Crude prices have stalled around $40 a barrel as traders wait for inventory data that might indicate whether the U.S. economy and demand for oil are indeed rebounding. 

 
Home-Solar Companies Merge as Coronavirus Dims Growth

The two largest U.S. rooftop solar companies are merging as the coronavirus pandemic casts a cloud over the market to install panels on homes. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. oil inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
The World Can't Take Much More Shale Gas

Natural-gas prices have bounced back from the 25-year low reached late last month, but analysts and traders don't expect them to go much higher. At least until it is time to turn on the heat. 

 
Eni to Book EUR3.5B in Writedowns

Italy's Eni expects to book EUR3.5 billion in impairment charges after the energy giant lowered its outlook for oil and gas prices. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Dakota Access Pipeline Must Shut Down, Judge Rules

A federal judge ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by next month because it was improperly granted a key environmental permit, a major setback for operator Energy Transfer LP and the American shale drilling industry. 

 
Warren Buffett's Bet Is a Midstream Buying Signal

Berkshire Hathaway's long-awaited pandemic-era purchase in a seemingly difficult business might seem like odd timing, but there is good logic behind it. 

 
Behind Oil's Rise Is a Historic Drop in U.S. Crude Output

U.S. crude supply is falling at its quickest pace ever, easing a global oil glut and spurring a swift recovery in fuel prices. 

 
Why Investors Have Learned to Love Wind and Solar Power

After a stormy, dependent youth, the wind-and-solar-energy industries have matured into boring, profitable middle age. This year's plunging interest rates make that a more appealing proposition than ever for investors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP 2.27% 6.31 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.79% 43.13 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
WTI 0.63% 40.59 Delayed Quote.-33.63%
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
