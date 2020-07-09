Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/09 11:16:40 am
39.625 USD   -3.01%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:51aTSX edges lower as virus worries nip recovery hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Extends Declines as U.S. Equities Fall

U.S. benchmark oil prices extended declines as a fall in equity markets and demand fears weighed. 

 
Natural Gas Prices Hold Gains on Bullish Data

Natural gas prices remained higher, up near a two-month-high, after EIA reports weekly storage data that landed near expectations, and bullishly-below the five-year average. 

 
Oil Went Below $0. Some Think It Will Rebound to $150 One Day.

Crude markets began the 2020s by nosediving below $0 a barrel for the first time. Investors and analysts are now trying to work out what the rest of the decade holds in store. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly increased by 5.7 million barrels to 539.2 million barrels, but gasoline supplies fell sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Bondholders Seek Probe of Bankrupt Sable Permian

Bondholders with more than $700 million at risk in the bankruptcy of Sable Permian are calling for a court-ordered probe of suspected secret restructuring talks favoring the interests of the driller's private-equity owners. 

 
Russian Company Refuses $2 Billion Government Bill for Arctic Fuel Spill

Norilsk Nickel questioned how the government's request was calculated and said the disaster might have been caused by melting permafrost destabilizing its storage tanks. 

 
Home-Solar Companies Merge as Coronavirus Dims Growth

The two largest U.S. rooftop solar companies are merging as the coronavirus pandemic casts a cloud over the market to install panels on homes. 

 
The World Can't Take Much More Shale Gas

Natural-gas prices have bounced back from the 25-year low reached late last month, but analysts and traders don't expect them to go much higher. At least until it is time to turn on the heat. 

 
Eni to Book EUR3.5B in Writedowns

Italy's Eni expects to book EUR3.5 billion in impairment charges after the energy giant lowered its outlook for oil and gas prices.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.63% 42.22 Delayed Quote.-34.89%
WTI -3.48% 39.515 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:51aTSX edges lower as virus worries nip recovery hopes
RE
10:44aBP Invests $1 Billion in Indian Fuels Joint Venture with Reliance Industries
DJ
09:50aA SPACE ODYSSEY : Britain rockets into unknown with OneWeb
RE
09:44aC$ steadies near two-week high as housing data adds to recovery signs
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11aOil falls 3% as resurgent pandemic prompts worries about U.S. demand
RE
09:06aEnergy industry veterans to launch hydrogen investment fund
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group