Oil Extends Declines as U.S. Equities Fall

U.S. benchmark oil prices extended declines as a fall in equity markets and demand fears weighed.

Natural Gas Prices Hold Gains on Bullish Data

Natural gas prices remained higher, up near a two-month-high, after EIA reports weekly storage data that landed near expectations, and bullishly-below the five-year average.

Oil Went Below $0. Some Think It Will Rebound to $150 One Day.

Crude markets began the 2020s by nosediving below $0 a barrel for the first time. Investors and analysts are now trying to work out what the rest of the decade holds in store.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. inventories of crude oil surprisingly increased by 5.7 million barrels to 539.2 million barrels, but gasoline supplies fell sharply, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Bondholders Seek Probe of Bankrupt Sable Permian

Bondholders with more than $700 million at risk in the bankruptcy of Sable Permian are calling for a court-ordered probe of suspected secret restructuring talks favoring the interests of the driller's private-equity owners.

Russian Company Refuses $2 Billion Government Bill for Arctic Fuel Spill

Norilsk Nickel questioned how the government's request was calculated and said the disaster might have been caused by melting permafrost destabilizing its storage tanks.

Home-Solar Companies Merge as Coronavirus Dims Growth

The two largest U.S. rooftop solar companies are merging as the coronavirus pandemic casts a cloud over the market to install panels on homes.

The World Can't Take Much More Shale Gas

Natural-gas prices have bounced back from the 25-year low reached late last month, but analysts and traders don't expect them to go much higher. At least until it is time to turn on the heat.

Eni to Book EUR3.5B in Writedowns

Italy's Eni expects to book EUR3.5 billion in impairment charges after the energy giant lowered its outlook for oil and gas prices.