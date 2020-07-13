News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Falls on Concerns Over OPEC+ Likely Easing Production Cuts

Oil declined in early Asian trade on concerns that the OPEC+ meeting this week may ease production cuts.

OPEC, Allies Set to Ease Oil Cuts

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

EPA to Retain Ozone Standard Set by Obama Administration

The Trump administration plans to retain a national limit of 70 parts per billion for the pollutant ozone, the standard set by the Obama administration five years ago after business groups fought tougher standards.

Frac-Sand Supplier Hi-Crush Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Hi-Crush Inc., a supplier of sand used in fracking, is the latest company in the oil and gas sector to be pushed into bankruptcy by low crude prices and the disruption from the coronavirus pandemic that has roiled the energy industry.

This Is What It Looks Like When a Texas Oil Boom Busts

A year ago, the Permian Basin region was one of America's hottest labor markets, fueled by a fracking gold rush. Today, the oil field has all but shut down, and everyone is feeling the pain, from restaurant owners to landlords to barbers.

WTI Oil Erases Declines, Rise Above $40

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 2.3% higher as a surge in U.S. stock markets helped increase risk appetite in commodity markets, while another drop in the U.S. oil-rig count boosted hopes for tighter supplies down the road.

U.S. Oil Rig-Count Falls to 11-Year-Low

The number of active, oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. fell by four in the latest week to a fresh, 11-year-low of 181 rigs, as many producers remain averse to new drilling activity due to below-profit-making oil prices.

Sandy Creek Power Plant in Talks on Debt Restructuring

Texas plant could become the latest casualty of coal's declining role in the nation's power grid, sources say.

Coronavirus's Worst Impact on Oil Demand Has Passed, IEA Says

The worst effects of the coronavirus on global oil demand have passed but will continue to echo as the market slowly recovers in the second half of 2020, the International Energy Agency said.

Libya Restarts Exports From Largest Oil Port

EXCLUSIVE: Libya is restarting oil exports from its largest oil terminal after a six-month interruption, after a rebel commander came under pressure to end the blockade.