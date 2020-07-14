OPEC Was Under Pressure Even Before Covid-19

Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended global oil markets, the influence of OPEC-and the group's revenues-were under pressure from competitors and the declining value of its crude, new cartel data show.

Oil Prices End Lower

Oil futures ended lower on Monday as major oil-producing countries were said to consider easing output curbs as global crude demand has seen improvement as some economies have reopened from closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia's Norilsk Nickel Involved in New Arctic Fuel Spill

Authorities in Russia's Arctic region declared a local state of emergency following the leak of aviation fuel into nearby reservoirs just weeks after a catastrophic diesel spill in the same region.

Two Former Unaoil Managers Convicted on U.K. Bribery Charges

Ziad Akle, a former Iraq territory manager for the Monaco-based oil-services firm, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to give corrupt payments, according to the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office. Stephen Whiteley, who also had worked as a Unaoil territory manager for Iraq, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to give corrupt payments

Hi-Crush Bondholders Poised to Take Over Frac-Sand Supplier

Bondholders behind a proposed debt-for-equity swap include funds managed by Whitebox Advisors and PineBridge Investments.

Don't Buy an Oil Fund With an Identity Problem

Since its inception over 14 years ago, the United States Oil Fund has lost 95% of its value. You can't just blame oil prices.

OPEC, Allies Set to Ease Oil Cuts

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns.

EPA to Retain Ozone Standard Set by Obama Administration

The Trump administration plans to retain a national limit of 70 parts per billion for the pollutant ozone, the standard set by the Obama administration five years ago after business groups fought tougher standards.

This Is What It Looks Like When a Texas Oil Boom Busts

A year ago, the Permian Basin region was one of America's hottest labor markets, fueled by a fracking gold rush. Today, the oil field has all but shut down, and everyone is feeling the pain, from restaurant owners to landlords to barbers.