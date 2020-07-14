Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Woodside Petroleum Expects $3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. forecast an impairment charge of $3.92 billion against the value of its oil and gas assets, as it grapples with a more subdued outlook for energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
OPEC Was Under Pressure Even Before Covid-19

Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended global oil markets, the influence of OPEC-and the group's revenues-were under pressure from competitors and the declining value of its crude, new cartel data show. 

 
Oil Prices End Lower

Oil futures ended lower on Monday as major oil-producing countries were said to consider easing output curbs as global crude demand has seen improvement as some economies have reopened from closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Russia's Norilsk Nickel Involved in New Arctic Fuel Spill

Authorities in Russia's Arctic region declared a local state of emergency following the leak of aviation fuel into nearby reservoirs just weeks after a catastrophic diesel spill in the same region. 

 
Two Former Unaoil Managers Convicted on U.K. Bribery Charges

Ziad Akle, a former Iraq territory manager for the Monaco-based oil-services firm, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to give corrupt payments, according to the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office. Stephen Whiteley, who also had worked as a Unaoil territory manager for Iraq, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to give corrupt payments 

 
Hi-Crush Bondholders Poised to Take Over Frac-Sand Supplier

Bondholders behind a proposed debt-for-equity swap include funds managed by Whitebox Advisors and PineBridge Investments. 

 
Don't Buy an Oil Fund With an Identity Problem

Since its inception over 14 years ago, the United States Oil Fund has lost 95% of its value. You can't just blame oil prices. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
OPEC, Allies Set to Ease Oil Cuts

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns. 

 
EPA to Retain Ozone Standard Set by Obama Administration

The Trump administration plans to retain a national limit of 70 parts per billion for the pollutant ozone, the standard set by the Obama administration five years ago after business groups fought tougher standards.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 42.14 Delayed Quote.-35.04%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 1.80% 21.52 End-of-day quote.-37.41%
WTI -0.30% 39.42 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
04:31aGlobal shares retreat as coronavirus surges, Sino-US tensions rise
RE
04:19aNorway's NOAKA oil and gas development seen to cost over NOK 50 bln
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:11aAustralia's Woodside to take $4.37 billion loss from coronavirus
RE
04:01aUK fraud office launches review after judge says director fell for flattery
RE
03:45aTech stocks push Europe lower after Wall Street tumbles
RE
03:30aWoodside Expects US$3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets -- Update
DJ
03:27aChina posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group