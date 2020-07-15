News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Jump in Coronavirus Cases Could Jeopardize Oil Market Recovery, OPEC Says

Even a record-breaking rise in oil demand next year won't be enough to spur a recovery back to pre-coronavirus levels, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Oil Edges Higher Ahead of Weekly Supply Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended slightly higher, rising 0.5% to $40.29 a barrel as strong gains in U.S. equities more than offset worries over a coronavirus resurgence and the possibility OPEC will soon ramp up production.

Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Plan to Combat Climate Change

Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a $2 trillion proposal to combat climate change, calling for a bigger investment and faster action than he backed during the Democratic primaries earlier this year.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Origin Energy Expects A$1.16B-A$1.24B Impairment Charges

Origin Energy forecast a hefty impairment charge on a weaker outlook for commodity prices and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than half of the writedown tied to the Australia Pacific LNG project.

EP Energy Proposes $4.4 Billion Debt-Cutting Strategy

The oil-and-gas company floated a chapter 11 exit strategy that would hand the business to senior bondholders and cut $4.4 billion in debt, its second restructuring proposal after failing in a previous bid to leave bankruptcy.

Hydrogen Set for Major Role in Clean-Energy Transition - ESG Insight

Hydrogen holds great potential for a low-carbon economy but costs remain high and the ability to achieve broader economies of scale will be key.

Woodside Petroleum Expects $3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. forecast an impairment charge of $3.92 billion against the value of its oil and gas assets, as it grapples with a more subdued outlook for energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

OPEC Was Under Pressure Even Before Covid-19

Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended global oil markets, the influence of OPEC-and the group's revenues-were under pressure from competitors and the declining value of its crude, new cartel data show.