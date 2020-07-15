Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Jump in Coronavirus Cases Could Jeopardize Oil Market Recovery, OPEC Says

Even a record-breaking rise in oil demand next year won't be enough to spur a recovery back to pre-coronavirus levels, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. 

 
Oil Edges Higher Ahead of Weekly Supply Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended slightly higher, rising 0.5% to $40.29 a barrel as strong gains in U.S. equities more than offset worries over a coronavirus resurgence and the possibility OPEC will soon ramp up production. 

 
Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Plan to Combat Climate Change

Former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a $2 trillion proposal to combat climate change, calling for a bigger investment and faster action than he backed during the Democratic primaries earlier this year. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Origin Energy Expects A$1.16B-A$1.24B Impairment Charges

Origin Energy forecast a hefty impairment charge on a weaker outlook for commodity prices and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with more than half of the writedown tied to the Australia Pacific LNG project. 

 
EP Energy Proposes $4.4 Billion Debt-Cutting Strategy

The oil-and-gas company floated a chapter 11 exit strategy that would hand the business to senior bondholders and cut $4.4 billion in debt, its second restructuring proposal after failing in a previous bid to leave bankruptcy. 

 
Hydrogen Set for Major Role in Clean-Energy Transition - ESG Insight

Hydrogen holds great potential for a low-carbon economy but costs remain high and the ability to achieve broader economies of scale will be key. 

 
Woodside Petroleum Expects $3.92 Billion Impairment of Assets

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. forecast an impairment charge of $3.92 billion against the value of its oil and gas assets, as it grapples with a more subdued outlook for energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
OPEC Was Under Pressure Even Before Covid-19

Even before the coronavirus pandemic upended global oil markets, the influence of OPEC-and the group's revenues-were under pressure from competitors and the declining value of its crude, new cartel data show.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.95% 43.44 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED -1.54% 5.75 End-of-day quote.-31.95%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.46% 21.42 End-of-day quote.-37.70%
WTI 0.90% 40.865 Delayed Quote.-35.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
05:00aU.S. Stock Futures Rise After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
04:34aOil gains after big U.S. drawdown; eyes on OPEC committee meeting
RE
04:26aSaudi bourse says derivative product to boost investment profile ahead of IPO
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:10aPertamina expects up to 180,000 bpd of oil from Rokan block when it takes ove..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13aPertamina expects up to 180,000 bpd from Rokan block when it takes over
RE
03:11aPremier Oil expects to make cash in 2020 based on current prices
RE
03:06aAsian shares gain in cautious mood as U.S.-China tensions rise
RE
03:00aOPEC+ meets to decide on oil cuts easing
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral