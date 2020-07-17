Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

07/17/2020 | 12:16am EDT
California Finds PG&E Responsible for Wine Country Fire

California investigators have concluded that a PG&E transmission line set off a wildfire that charred Sonoma County last fall, even as the utility was cutting off power to millions to reduce the risk that it would spark fires. 

 
Offshore Driller Noble Misses Interest Payment

The company is in discussions with creditors to restructure $3.7 billion in debt. 

 
Oil Ends Lower on OPEC Cuts, China

U.S. oil prices dropped 1.1% to $40.75 a barrel in a modest retreat from Wednesday's four-month-high. 

 
Natural Gas Hits 2-Week-Low on Economic Worries

Natural gas prices ended 3.1% lower, the lowest since July 1, on risk aversion over concerns the global economy is struggling to bounce back from coronavirus closures. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Energy-Focused Firms Struggle to Raise Capital

Institutional investors are avoiding traditional energy-focused funds due to low oil prices, poor returns and increasing concerns on the environment. 

 
Quexco Cleared as Top Bidder for Exide Americas

Lead mogul Howard Meyers and his company Quexco will lead the bidding for the Americas business of longtime rival Exide Technologies, with a $170 million offer to open a potential bankruptcy auction next week. 

 
California Resources, State's Largest Driller, Files for Bankruptcy

California Resources Corp., the state's largest oil driller, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday to carry out a prearranged restructuring proposal that would wipe out more than $5 billion in debt and equity interests. 

 
OPEC and Russia-led Oil Alliance Agree to Increase Production

An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is recovering following coronavirus-related lockdowns. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil and Fuel Inventories Fall Sharply

Crude-oil stockpiles fell by 7.5 million barrels to 531.7 million barrels. That leaves inventories about 17% above the five-year average, the the Energy Information Administration. Analysts predicted crude stockpiles would fall by just 1.3 million barrels from the prior week.

