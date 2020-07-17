Stable Oil Prices End Week Little Changed

U.S. oil prices settled 0.4% lower and finished the week virtually flat, at $40.59 a barrel as bearish OPEC plans to raise production and a stalling of oil's demand recovery are being offset by declines in U.S. oil inventories.

Exelon Unit to Pay $200 Million to Settle Illinois Bribe Case

Exelon's Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Norway's Aker Solutions, Kvaerner to Combine

Norwegian oil-and-gas specialists Aker and Kvaerner have agreed to merge, as they seek a stronger position within low-carbon production and renewable energy industries.

California Finds PG&E Responsible for Wine Country Fire

California investigators have concluded that a PG&E transmission line set off a wildfire that charred Sonoma County last fall, even as the utility was cutting off power to millions to reduce the risk that it would spark fires.

Offshore Driller Noble Misses Interest Payment

The company is in discussions with creditors to restructure $3.7 billion in debt.

Energy-Focused Firms Struggle to Raise Capital

Institutional investors are avoiding traditional energy-focused funds due to low oil prices, poor returns and increasing concerns on the environment.

Quexco Cleared as Top Bidder for Exide Americas

Lead mogul Howard Meyers and his company Quexco will lead the bidding for the Americas business of longtime rival Exide Technologies, with a $170 million offer to open a potential bankruptcy auction next week.

California Resources, State's Largest Driller, Files for Bankruptcy

California Resources Corp., the state's largest oil driller, filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday to carry out a prearranged restructuring proposal that would wipe out more than $5 billion in debt and equity interests.