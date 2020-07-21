Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Ends Higher in Tight-Range Trading

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended a modest 0.5% higher, getting a boost from a mid-session turn higher in U.S. stock markets that improved appetite for riskier assets such as crude and other commodities. 

 
Permian Tank, Goldman-Backed Oil-Industry Supplier, Files for Bankruptcy

The Odessa, Texas-based maker of storage tanks for energy exploration and production businesses sought protection from creditors Sunday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. 

 
Fracking Contractor BJ Services Slides Into Bankruptcy Wind-Down

TES Asset Acquisition, LLC, an affiliate of BJ Services' part-owner CSL Capital Management LP, has made an offer for some of the company's active fracking operations. 

 
Chevron Agrees to $5 Billion Takeover of Noble Energy

Chevron agreed to buy Noble Energy, in what would be the largest oil-patch tie-up since the coronavirus pandemic delivered a shock to the industry. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
ArcLight-Backed Shale Driller Bruin Seeks Chapter 11 Protection

Bruin E&P Partners LLC filed for bankruptcy protection with a prepackaged restructuring deal that hands nearly all equity interests to senior-most lenders, underscoring the depressed valuations across the U.S. energy sector. 

 
Stable Oil Prices End Week Little Changed

U.S. oil prices settled 0.4% lower and finished the week virtually flat, at $40.59 a barrel as bearish OPEC plans to raise production and a stalling of oil's demand recovery are being offset by declines in U.S. oil inventories. 

 
Exelon Unit to Pay $200 Million to Settle Illinois Bribe Case

Exelon's Commonwealth Edison unit agreed to pay a $200 million fine for a long-running bribery scheme in which the utility gave jobs and contracts to associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois said. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Norway's Aker Solutions, Kvaerner to Combine

Norwegian oil-and-gas specialists Aker and Kvaerner have agreed to merge, as they seek a stronger position within low-carbon production and renewable energy industries.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA 1.47% 396.4 Delayed Quote.-26.00%
AKER SOLUTIONS 3.90% 15.17 Delayed Quote.-40.94%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.44% 15.05 Delayed Quote.-41.28%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.20% 85.27 Delayed Quote.-29.24%
EXELON CORPORATION -2.73% 38.32 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.07% 43.66 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
NOBLE ENERGY, INC. 5.44% 10.18 Delayed Quote.-59.02%
WTI 0.98% 41.2 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:05aChina's rapeseed oil rally drives widening spread with other edible oils
RE
03:52aOil ticks up on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
03:47aOil ticks up on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
03:43aRussia's Gazprom Neft and Shell launch JV for hydrocarbon development
RE
03:01aOil ticks up on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
RE
02:48aChevron Buys Noble Energy In Biggest Deal Since Oil Crash -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBayer Loses Roundup Appeal But Damages Are Reduced -- WSJ
DJ
02:28aGlobal shares gain as investors cheer EU stimulus deal, bet on vaccines
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group