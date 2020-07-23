Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/23 12:45:30 am
42.025 USD   +0.82%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News 
News

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/23/2020 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly climbed by 4.9 million barrels in the latest week, taking inventories about 19% above the five-year average, U.S. government data showed. Meanwhile, the refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined. 

 
Riverstone Retains Enviva in $1.1 Billion Recapitalization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Neuberger Berman Group all invested in a new capital pool that Riverstone formed to take the wood-pellet producer out of a previous fund and provide cash-out opportunities to earlier investors. 

 
Kuwait's Emir to Travel to U.S. for Medical Care; Saudi King Remains in Riyadh Hospital

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler will travel to the U.S. for medical care following an unspecified surgery, while Saudi Arabia's octogenarian King Salman spent his third day at a Riyadh hospital for treatment of an inflamed gallbladder. 

 
WTI Ends Flat on Weak Dollar, U.S. Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended virtually unchanged as a weak dollar offset a bearish weekly EIA report that showed a large rise in U.S. oil inventories, an increase in U.S. oil production and a decline in gasoline demand. 

 
Warburg Pincus Dials Back Investing in Oil and Gas

"Warburg Pincus will begin a transition away from investing in companies that are dependent on hydrocarbon pricing in the core global fund," said a person familiar with the firm's plans. 

 
Natural Gas Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

U.S. government data are expected to show that natural-gas inventories rose last week by 35 billion cubic feet, a slightly smaller amount than normal as hot temperatures continued to give a solid boost to summer cooling demand. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Supply Cuts Boost Canadian Oil Producers

Growing demand is pushing up prices for crude in Canada, helped by producers' cutbacks in the spring. 

 
Ohio House Speaker Arrested on Racketeering Charges

Larry Householder, a Republican, and several associates were arrested on racketeering charges related to a $1.5 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants. 

 
Permian Tank, Goldman-Backed Oil-Industry Supplier, Files for Bankruptcy

The Odessa, Texas-based maker of storage tanks for energy exploration and production businesses sought protection from creditors Sunday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.57% 44.36 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED 4.46% 292.5 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.85% 3.18 End-of-day quote.243.78%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.84% 206 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
WTI 0.64% 41.955 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
Latest news on WTI
