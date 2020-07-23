News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Edges Lower as Worries Remain over Rising U.S. Inventories

Oil futures drifted lower, extending a decline seen the previous session after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a drop in gasoline demand.

Natural Gas Rises After Storage Data

Natural gas prices pushed higher after weekly storage data showed a 37 billion cubic feet increase that matched the five-year average.

Energy's Winning Wagers: Against Natural-Gas Prices, for Producers

Speculators who have bet on natural-gas prices falling have been rewarded, and so have shareholders of the companies that have flooded the market with the dismally priced fuel.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly climbed by 4.9 million barrels in the latest week, taking inventories about 19% above the five-year average, U.S. government data showed. Meanwhile, the refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined.

Riverstone Retains Enviva in $1.1 Billion Recapitalization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Neuberger Berman Group all invested in a new capital pool that Riverstone formed to take the wood-pellet producer out of a previous fund and provide cash-out opportunities to earlier investors.

Kuwait's Emir to Travel to U.S. for Medical Care; Saudi King Remains in Riyadh Hospital

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler will travel to the U.S. for medical care following an unspecified surgery, while Saudi Arabia's octogenarian King Salman spent his third day at a Riyadh hospital for treatment of an inflamed gallbladder.

Warburg Pincus Dials Back Investing in Oil and Gas

"Warburg Pincus will begin a transition away from investing in companies that are dependent on hydrocarbon pricing in the core global fund," said a person familiar with the firm's plans.

Supply Cuts Boost Canadian Oil Producers

Growing demand is pushing up prices for crude in Canada, helped by producers' cutbacks in the spring.

Ohio House Speaker Arrested on Racketeering Charges

Larry Householder, a Republican, and several associates were arrested on racketeering charges related to a $1.5 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants.