Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Edges Lower as Worries Remain over Rising U.S. Inventories

Oil futures drifted lower, extending a decline seen the previous session after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories and a drop in gasoline demand. 

 
Natural Gas Rises After Storage Data

Natural gas prices pushed higher after weekly storage data showed a 37 billion cubic feet increase that matched the five-year average. 

 
Energy's Winning Wagers: Against Natural-Gas Prices, for Producers

Speculators who have bet on natural-gas prices falling have been rewarded, and so have shareholders of the companies that have flooded the market with the dismally priced fuel. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

Crude-oil stockpiles unexpectedly climbed by 4.9 million barrels in the latest week, taking inventories about 19% above the five-year average, U.S. government data showed. Meanwhile, the refining capacity utilization rate surprisingly declined. 

 
Riverstone Retains Enviva in $1.1 Billion Recapitalization

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mubadala Investment Co. and Neuberger Berman Group all invested in a new capital pool that Riverstone formed to take the wood-pellet producer out of a previous fund and provide cash-out opportunities to earlier investors. 

 
Kuwait's Emir to Travel to U.S. for Medical Care; Saudi King Remains in Riyadh Hospital

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler will travel to the U.S. for medical care following an unspecified surgery, while Saudi Arabia's octogenarian King Salman spent his third day at a Riyadh hospital for treatment of an inflamed gallbladder. 

 
Warburg Pincus Dials Back Investing in Oil and Gas

"Warburg Pincus will begin a transition away from investing in companies that are dependent on hydrocarbon pricing in the core global fund," said a person familiar with the firm's plans. 

 
Supply Cuts Boost Canadian Oil Producers

Growing demand is pushing up prices for crude in Canada, helped by producers' cutbacks in the spring. 

 
Ohio House Speaker Arrested on Racketeering Charges

Larry Householder, a Republican, and several associates were arrested on racketeering charges related to a $1.5 billion bailout of two Ohio nuclear plants.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 43.94 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED -1.96% 286.7569 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.52% 3.26 End-of-day quote.252.43%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.86% 204.32 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
WTI 0.04% 41.695 Delayed Quote.-32.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
04:36pRatings agency s&p says if state oil firm pemex were a private firm, without..
RE
04:35pRatings agency s&p says covid-19, oil prices exacerbate mexico's already mod..
RE
04:22pOil eases as high U.S. oil stocks outweigh weak dollar
RE
04:16pFormer Unaoil manager sentenced to five years over Iraq bribery
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:01pIndia's crude processing extends recovery in June
RE
03:38pTSX falls on weaker oil prices, coronavirus fears
RE
02:46pC$ softer as a rise in U.S. jobless claims lifts bruised U.S. dollar
RE
01:59pRepsol's long-term oil price outlook aligns with rivals
RE
01:55pAustrian state investor, Mubadala extend cooperation in OMV
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group