News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Russian Oil Grab in Libya Fuels U.S.-Kremlin Tensions

Military contractors linked to the Kremlin have seized control of two of Libya's largest oil facilities, heightening tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Moscow's growing footprint in the African nation.

NRG Energy to Acquire Direct Energy for $3.6 Billion

The wholesale and retail power company will add more than three million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada with the acquisition, which will widen its geographic footprint.

Oil Rises on Weak Dollar, Geopolitics

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session 0.5% higher and finished with a 1.3% weekly rise as further weakness in the dollar and U.S.-China geopolitical concerns ahead of the weekend continue to buoy the market.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Services Giants Will Weather the Drilling Drought

Leading oil-field-services companies Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Schlumberger have done themselves a favor by quickly confronting their new reality and ruthlessly cutting costs.

China Pushes Energy Reform With Pipeline Deals

China is moving to wean its economy off coal and boost use of cleaner natural gas, with two of the country's energy giants set to pump nearly $56 billion of assets into a new national pipeline firm.

Schlumberger Cuts 21,000 Jobs Amid Historic Oil Downturn

The world's largest oil-field services company is cutting about 21,000 jobs as oil producers slash spending in response to a historic drop in prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Equinor Swings to Net Loss Amid Lower Oil and Gas Prices

Equinor swung to second-quarter net loss as cost cuts weren't enough to offset lower oil and gas prices.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

China Oil Majors Agree to Sell Assets in Deals Worth $55 Billion Amid Energy Sector Reforms

Two of China's energy giants have agreed to sell some of their assets in cash and share deals worth around $55 billion to a newly created state juggernaut that China hopes will reform and unify its national energy-transmission network.