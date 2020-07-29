Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/29 11:30:57 am
41.52 USD   +1.03%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:08aU.S. Oil Inventories Plunge as Refinery Activity Speeds Up
DJ
09:33aOil prices gain on sharp U.S. crude inventory drop
RE
News Summary 
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Extends Gains After Inventories Data

Nymex crude extended gains after government data showed a much bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. oil inventories. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease 600,000 barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.4 million barrels in data due Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Emissions Costs Jump in Europe, Hastening Coal's Demise

The price of carbon credits in Europe has rebounded from a pandemic low, reflecting government stimulus efforts and the reopening of economic activity. 

 
Russian Oil Grab in Libya Fuels U.S.-Kremlin Tensions

Military contractors linked to the Kremlin have seized control of two of Libya's largest oil facilities, heightening tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Moscow's growing footprint in the African nation. 

 
NRG Energy to Acquire Direct Energy for $3.6 Billion

The wholesale and retail power company will add more than three million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada with the acquisition, which will widen its geographic footprint. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Services Giants Will Weather the Drilling Drought

Leading oil-field-services companies Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Schlumberger have done themselves a favor by quickly confronting their new reality and ruthlessly cutting costs. 

 
China Pushes Energy Reform With Pipeline Deals

China is moving to wean its economy off coal and boost use of cleaner natural gas, with two of the country's energy giants set to pump nearly $56 billion of assets into a new national pipeline firm. 

 
Schlumberger Cuts 21,000 Jobs Amid Historic Oil Downturn

The world's largest oil-field services company is cutting about 21,000 jobs as oil producers slash spending in response to a historic drop in prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.33% 15.5 Delayed Quote.-38.08%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.09% 43.64 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
NRG ENERGY, INC -0.39% 33.62 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -0.03% 19.115 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.07% 72.47 Delayed Quote.15.45%
WTI 0.67% 41.295 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
