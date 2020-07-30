Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 12:20:52 am
41.215 USD   -0.10%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aOil holds steady as virus concerns weigh on demand hopes
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/30/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Total Takes $8 Billion Write-Down on Weak Oil Outlook

The French energy giant is reducing the value of its Canadian oil-sand assets and LNG assets in Australia, citing higher costs and lower demand. 

 
Oil Settles Higher as U.S. Supplies Plunge

Oil futures settled higher, buoyed by the 10.6 million-barrel weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies reported by the EIA. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Plunge as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell sharply by 10.6 million barrels to 526 million barrels last week as refinery activity picked up much more speed than expected, according to new data released by the EIA. 

 
Analysts Expect 25 Billion Cubic-Foot Injection in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories rose last week by 25 billion cubic feet -- a smaller amount than usual as hotter-than-normal July temperatures increased gas-fired power burn as residents cranked up their air conditioners. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Emissions Costs Jump in Europe, Hastening Coal's Demise

The price of carbon credits in Europe has rebounded from a pandemic low, reflecting government stimulus efforts and the reopening of economic activity. 

 
Russian Oil Grab in Libya Fuels U.S.-Kremlin Tensions

Military contractors linked to the Kremlin have seized control of two of Libya's largest oil facilities, heightening tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Moscow's growing footprint in the African nation. 

 
NRG Energy to Acquire Direct Energy for $3.6 Billion

The wholesale and retail power company will add more than three million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada with the acquisition, which will widen its geographic footprint. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the past week to 181, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Services Giants Will Weather the Drilling Drought

Leading oil-field-services companies Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Schlumberger have done themselves a favor by quickly confronting their new reality and ruthlessly cutting costs.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.38% 15.81 Delayed Quote.-38.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 43.7 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
NRG ENERGY, INC -0.30% 33.64 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 1.46% 19.43 Delayed Quote.-51.67%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 72.499 Delayed Quote.16.88%
WTI -0.10% 41.215 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
