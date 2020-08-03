News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Marathon to Sell Gas-Station Chain to 7-Eleven Owners for $21 Billion

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal of the year.

Gas Finds Trigger a Standoff in the Mediterranean Between an Isolated Turkey and Rivals

The contest over newfound gas riches in the Eastern Mediterranean has triggered a slew of rival maritime claims, pushing the region's main powers-all of them America's partners or allies-toward open confrontation.

Drillers Go Remote as Pandemic Reshapes Oil Business

After cutting thousands of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the oil industry is accelerating its embrace of remote drilling and fracking, changes that will reshape its workforce permanently.

Exxon Dividends: Jam Today, Jammed Tomorrow?

The oil giant can manage its dividends, but it comes at a long-term cost that may not seem immediately apparent.

Denbury Resources Files for Bankruptcy, Handing Control to Creditors

The oil-and-gas company plans to hand ownership over to creditors as part of a bankruptcy strategy that would eliminate $2.1 billion in bond debt.

Big Oil Companies Lose Billions, Prepare for Prolonged Pandemic

Big oil companies endured one of their worst second quarters ever and are positioning themselves for prolonged pain as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap global demand for fossil fuels.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Oil Ends Higher on U.S. Output, Rig Count

U.S. oil prices shook off earlier declines to end the session higher after a pair of U.S. reports showed bullish declines in oil production and rig counts.

Offshore-Rig Operator Noble Files for Bankruptcy

Noble, a London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs, filed for bankruptcy, the latest victim of falling oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities