Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Oil Ticks Down as Market Watches OPEC, Demand

Oil extended its losses in early European trade and although prices remain within their recent range, investors are becoming increasingly anxious about the so-called recovery in demand, said ING. 

 
Marathon to Sell Gas-Station Chain to 7-Eleven Owners for $21 Billion

Fuel maker Marathon Petroleum agreed to sell its gas stations to the owners of the 7-Eleven convenience-store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal of the year. 

 
Gas Finds Trigger a Standoff in the Mediterranean Between an Isolated Turkey and Rivals

The contest over newfound gas riches in the Eastern Mediterranean has triggered a slew of rival maritime claims, pushing the region's main powers-all of them America's partners or allies-toward open confrontation. 

 
Drillers Go Remote as Pandemic Reshapes Oil Business

After cutting thousands of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, the oil industry is accelerating its embrace of remote drilling and fracking, changes that will reshape its workforce permanently. 

 
Exxon Dividends: Jam Today, Jammed Tomorrow?

The oil giant can manage its dividends, but it comes at a long-term cost that may not seem immediately apparent. 

 
Denbury Resources Files for Bankruptcy, Handing Control to Creditors

The oil-and-gas company plans to hand ownership over to creditors as part of a bankruptcy strategy that would eliminate $2.1 billion in bond debt. 

 
Big Oil Companies Lose Billions, Prepare for Prolonged Pandemic

Big oil companies endured one of their worst second quarters ever and are positioning themselves for prolonged pain as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap global demand for fossil fuels. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 1 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 180, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Offshore-Rig Operator Noble Files for Bankruptcy

Noble, a London-based operator of offshore oil-and-gas drilling rigs, filed for bankruptcy, the latest victim of falling oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy. 

 
Energy Department Poised to Lose Up to $225 Million on Solar Project Bankruptcy

The owner of a Nevada solar farm financed with government backing filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, proposing to repay taxpayers less than half of what they are owed on $425 million in outstanding public debt used to build the project.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.04% 15.49 Delayed Quote.-39.56%
DENBURY RESOURCES INC. 4.78% 0.241 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.50% 42.08 Delayed Quote.-39.70%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 43.36 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.32% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 6.97442 Delayed Quote.17.24%
WTI -0.14% 40.085 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
07:40aOil falls as OPEC+ set to boost output
RE
07:31aAsia gasoline profits burn away to nothing as pandemic rages
RE
07:31aAsia gasoline profits burn away to nothing as pandemic rages
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:14aMarathon Petroleum posts adjusted loss after announcing Speedway sale
RE
06:49aGLOBAL MARKETS : Investors cautious as U.S. lawmakers wrangle over virus aid
RE
06:42aInvestors cautious as U.S. lawmakers wrangle over virus aid
RE
05:45aRefiners Retrench as Demand For Gasoline, Jet Fuel Shrivels
DJ
05:33aENI : Francesco Gattei Appointed as New CFO After Divisional Restructuring
DJ
05:22aGerman oil refinery to build 30 MW hydrogen electrolysis plant
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group