Oil Ends Lower on Concerns Over Weak Demand

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session lower as Wednesday's rally was halted amid concerns demand will remain below normal for months or even years due to coronavirus and a shift toward renewables.

Natural Gas Falls on Above-Forecast Storage Rise

Natural gas prices ended the session 1.2% lower as a slightly above-forecast rise in weekly inventories left investors concerned that storage data over the coming weeks won't be as bullish as the month of July.

Power Outages From Tropical Storm Isaias Could Last for Days

More than one million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power for a third day since Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Appeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating

A federal appeals court said the Dakota Access pipeline can continue carrying oil for now, a win for pipeline operator Energy Transfer and North Dakota oil producers.

Noble Seeks to Pause Multibillion-Dollar Litigation Over Spinoff

The energy company wants to pause a multibillion-dollar trial over the 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a transaction creditors allege loaded up Paragon with old rigs and an unsustainable amount of debt.

Hedge Funds Say They Were Left Out of PG&E Stock Sales

A group of hedge funds and debt investors that once dreamed of taking over PG&E Corp. are demanding hundreds of millions of dollars from the troubled utility, complaining they were unfairly shut out of a lucrative deal with big shareholders.

BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend

BP cut its dividend for the first time in a decade and outlined plans to pivot away from oil and gas and invest more in low carbon energy-marking one of the most dramatic energy-transition plans among its oil major peers.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline supplies decreased by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

CME Settles Lawsuit With Regulator Over Leaks by Former Employees

Futures-exchange operator CME Group has agreed to pay a fine of up to $4 million to settle a long-running lawsuit with its regulator over accusations that former exchange employees leaked confidential trading information.