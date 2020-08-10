Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT
WTI Oil Ends Lower as Rally Fizzles

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended lower for a second straight session as a mid-week rally came to an end and prices returned to a familiar range around the low $40s. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 176, according to Baker Hughes. A year ago, there were 764 oil rigs drilling in the U.S. 

 
Businesses Charge Up Batteries to Corral Power Costs

As batteries capable of powering buildings get bigger and cheaper, businesses are increasingly looking to install them to gain more control over their electricity costs. 

 
Pacific Drilling Considers Filing for Chapter 11

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor said it might file for bankruptcy and it has started talks with a group of creditors about a restructuring. 

 
Murray Energy Cleared to Poll Creditors on Chapter 11 Exit Plan

The coal company court approval to begin polling creditors on a revised bankruptcy exit plan and firmed-up financing designed to let it leave chapter 11 despite disruptions to its business caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
How a Tenuous Saudi-Russia Oil Alliance Could Melt Down

Rebounding oil prices have the potential to show the cracks that already exist in the delicate cooperation between the powerful oil-producing nations 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Power Outages From Tropical Storm Isaias Could Last for Days

More than one million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power for a third day since Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region. 

 
Appeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating

A federal appeals court said the Dakota Access pipeline can continue carrying oil for now, a win for pipeline operator Energy Transfer and North Dakota oil producers. 

 
Noble Seeks to Pause Multibillion-Dollar Litigation Over Spinoff

The energy company wants to pause a multibillion-dollar trial over the 2014 spinoff of Paragon Offshore, a transaction creditors allege loaded up Paragon with old rigs and an unsustainable amount of debt.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.12% 16.57 Delayed Quote.-35.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.18% 44.78 Delayed Quote.-31.67%
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. -10.66% 0.3989 Delayed Quote.-90.22%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.47% 73.055 Delayed Quote.19.07%
WTI 0.26% 41.72 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
