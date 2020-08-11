News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Sasol to Report Loss in 2020

Sasol exports to report a loss of up $8.38 a share in 2020, after booking hefty impairment charges against a number of its assets.

EPA to Rescind Methane Regulations for Oil and Gas

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to end requirements that oil and gas producers detect and fix greenhouse-gas emissions.

WTI Oil Ends Near $42 on Virus Optimism

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled 1.7% higher to $41.94 a barrel on slowly emerging optimism that the global coronavirus pandemic is starting to end, and activities such as air travel could soon be back toward normal.

A Race Against Time to Stop a Cargo Ship Breaking Up on a Mauritius Coral Reef

Rescue teams are racing to pump an estimated 3,000 metric tons of oil from a Japanese bulk carrier stranded on a coral reef off Mauritius before the ship breaks up entirely.

Utilities Lose Their Recession Spark

Traditionally seen as recession-proof, utilities have been underperforming the broader U.S. market in the current economic downturn. That may present a buying opportunity for investors harboring doubts about the latest bull market.

Riverstone's $1.8 Billion Fieldwood Energy Investment Put at Risk by Bankruptcy

Fieldwood Energy's second bankruptcy in two years threatens a nearly $2 billion bet by Riverstone Holdings in the offshore driller.

Aramco's Dividend Discipline Isn't Enough

Oil industry investors have been rocked by two jarring dividend cuts this year, but the biggest oil company of them all has stayed the course. That discipline will do little to attract foreigners to Saudi Aramco, though.

Businesses Charge Up Batteries to Corral Power Costs

As batteries capable of powering buildings get bigger and cheaper, businesses are increasingly looking to install them to gain more control over their electricity costs.

Pacific Drilling Considers Filing for Chapter 11

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor said it might file for bankruptcy and it has started talks with a group of creditors about a restructuring.