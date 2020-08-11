Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Sasol to Report Loss in 2020

Sasol exports to report a loss of up $8.38 a share in 2020, after booking hefty impairment charges against a number of its assets. 

 
EPA to Rescind Methane Regulations for Oil and Gas

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to end requirements that oil and gas producers detect and fix greenhouse-gas emissions. 

 
WTI Oil Ends Near $42 on Virus Optimism

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled 1.7% higher to $41.94 a barrel on slowly emerging optimism that the global coronavirus pandemic is starting to end, and activities such as air travel could soon be back toward normal. 

 
A Race Against Time to Stop a Cargo Ship Breaking Up on a Mauritius Coral Reef

Rescue teams are racing to pump an estimated 3,000 metric tons of oil from a Japanese bulk carrier stranded on a coral reef off Mauritius before the ship breaks up entirely. 

 
Utilities Lose Their Recession Spark

Traditionally seen as recession-proof, utilities have been underperforming the broader U.S. market in the current economic downturn. That may present a buying opportunity for investors harboring doubts about the latest bull market. 

 
Riverstone's $1.8 Billion Fieldwood Energy Investment Put at Risk by Bankruptcy

Fieldwood Energy's second bankruptcy in two years threatens a nearly $2 billion bet by Riverstone Holdings in the offshore driller. 

 
Aramco's Dividend Discipline Isn't Enough

Oil industry investors have been rocked by two jarring dividend cuts this year, but the biggest oil company of them all has stayed the course. That discipline will do little to attract foreigners to Saudi Aramco, though. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Businesses Charge Up Batteries to Corral Power Costs

As batteries capable of powering buildings get bigger and cheaper, businesses are increasingly looking to install them to gain more control over their electricity costs. 

 
Pacific Drilling Considers Filing for Chapter 11

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor said it might file for bankruptcy and it has started talks with a group of creditors about a restructuring.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.71% 45.26 Delayed Quote.-32.36%
PACIFIC DRILLING S.A. -0.45% 0.3971 Delayed Quote.-90.27%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED -2.03% 292.4457 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.53% 4.69 End-of-day quote.407.03%
SASOL LIMITED 0.64% 151.64 End-of-day quote.-50.03%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.15% 33.1 End-of-day quote.-6.10%
WTI 0.81% 42.295 Delayed Quote.-31.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:01aDollar clings to one-week high after weeks of losses
RE
03:35aMauritius must brace for 'worst case scenario' after oil spill, says PM
RE
03:25aSasol warns of annual loss as lower oil price and pandemic weigh
RE
02:57aAlibaba to Provide Digital Services for Total's China Operations
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:17aKeppel shares tumble as Temasek scraps $3 billion bid after conglomerate's lo..
RE
02:04aDollar clings to one-week high after weeks of losses
RE
02:02aDollar clings to one-week high after weeks of losses
RE
01:43aSasol to Report Swing to Loss for Fiscal Year 2020 Due to Pandemic, Lower Pri..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group