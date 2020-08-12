News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Mauritius Oil Spill Disaster Could Get Worse, U.N. Says

The Mauritius oil spill disaster could get worse as the Japanese cargo ship that ran aground on a coral reef off its coast is likely to break up, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, citing Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Ex-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Accused of Corruption by Former State-Oil Chief

The former head of Mexico's state-oil company accused former president Enrique Peña Nieto and his former finance minister of instructing him to funnel bribes to the 2012 presidential campaign, the country's Attorney General said.

Oil Falls Ahead of Weekly U.S. Supply Data

U.S. benchmark oil prices erased earlier increases and ended the session 0.8% lower as investors turn cautious ahead of a pair of weekly reports on U.S. crude-oil inventories.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Decline in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to decrease two million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 800,000 barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Occidental: Anadarko Casts a Long Shadow

Occidental Petroleum's startling loss last quarter shows it will take a while for the company to shift the narrative away from the story of its outsized Anadarko acquisition.

Sasol to Report Loss in 2020

Sasol exports to report a loss of up $8.38 a share in 2020, after booking hefty impairment charges against a number of its assets.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

EPA to Rescind Methane Regulations for Oil and Gas

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to end requirements that oil and gas producers detect and fix greenhouse-gas emissions.

A Race Against Time to Stop a Cargo Ship Breaking Up on a Mauritius Coral Reef

Rescue teams are racing to pump an estimated 3,000 metric tons of oil from a Japanese bulk carrier stranded on a coral reef off Mauritius before the ship breaks up entirely.

Utilities Lose Their Recession Spark

Traditionally seen as recession-proof, utilities have been underperforming the broader U.S. market in the current economic downturn. That may present a buying opportunity for investors harboring doubts about the latest bull market.