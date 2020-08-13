Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 11:31:32 am
42.35 USD   -0.36%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:08aC$ rises to six-month high amid signs of global recovery
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/13/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Makes Modest Moves Lower

Oil futures traded slightly lower in choppy trade Thursday, pressured by lowered forecasts for global crude demand in 2020, but losses were limited by tightening supply in the U.S. 

 
Natural Gas Remains Higher After Storage Data

Natural gas prices retained their earlier gains after the Energy Information Agency reported a weekly storage injection that was only slightly-above expectations. 

 
Coronavirus Projected to Sap More Oil Demand Than Expected

High coronavirus case numbers in several major economies will blunt the recovery of an oil market already beleaguered by low demand, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
RWE Eyes Upper End of Guidance Range

RWE posted an 18% rise in first half adjusted profit to EUR1.81 billion and said its earnings for the year should hit the upper end of forecast ranges. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Demand Faces Bigger Coronavirus Shock Than Previously Thought

The coronavirus pandemic will have an even bigger impact on the global economy and its demand for oil than previously expected, OPEC said. 

 
Tankers Waiting for Weeks off Congested China Ports, Oil Facilities

Crude-laden tankers have been lining up for weeks at a time off China's coast as ports struggle to handle the millions of barrels of inbound oil that have swamped the country's overfilled storage sites. 

 
U.S. Oil Refiners Accelerate Shift to Renewables in Downturn

Phillips 66 plans to convert a San Francisco-area oil refinery into a biofuels plant, the oil industry's latest move amid depressed fuel consumption and growing U.S. regulatory pressures. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall for 3rd Consecutive Week

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell more than expected last week, while fuel stockpiles also declined, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Hermitage Offshore Files for Bankruptcy Protection in U.S.

Bermuda-based Hermitage Offshore Services filed for bankruptcy protection, its business of providing support for oil-drilling operations battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMITAGE OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD. -7.09% 0.5126 Delayed Quote.-45.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 45.1 Delayed Quote.-32.59%
PHILLIPS 66 -1.63% 63.36 Delayed Quote.-42.19%
RWE AG 2.29% 34.42 Delayed Quote.23.03%
WTI -0.34% 42.35 Delayed Quote.-32.22%
All news about WTI
09:43aRWE a takeover target? Not in our control, CFO says
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:36aSingapore court appoints supervisor for Lim family's Xihe Holdings - source
RE
07:35aSingapore court appoints supervisor for Lim family's Xihe Holdings - source
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14aSpain says U.S. should waive tariffs on EU goods as wine, olives hit
RE
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
