WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/14/2020 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. Seizes Iranian Fuel Cargo for First Time

The Trump administration confiscated vessels allegedly loaded with Iranian fuel in violation of sanctions, stepping up its campaign against Tehran. 

 
Remora Petroleum Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Texas-based Remora Petroleum has become the latest oil-and-gas drilling company to be pushed into chapter 11 bankruptcy because of low commodity prices and the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New EPA Rules Could Raise Bar for Climate-Change Regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to use new methane rules to set a higher bar for regulating other emissions that contribute to climate change, according to people familiar with the situation and an excerpt of the new rule. 

 
Oil Futures Finish Lower

Oil futures finished lower Thursday, pressured after the IEA applied a deeper cut to its forecast for global crude demand in 2020 and as news of diplomatic progress among two Arab nations eased risks to supply from the region. 

 
Natural Gas Prices End Higher on LNG Hopes

Natural gas prices ended 1.4% higher as steady summer demand, curtailed output, and signs that U.S. LNG exports could rebound soon all came together to provide a bullish picture for the commodity. 

 
Coronavirus Projected to Sap More Oil Demand Than Expected

High coronavirus case numbers in several major economies will blunt the recovery of an oil market already beleaguered by low demand, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
RWE Eyes Upper End of Guidance Range

RWE posted an 18% rise in first half adjusted profit to EUR1.81 billion and said its earnings for the year should hit the upper end of forecast ranges. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Demand Faces Bigger Coronavirus Shock Than Previously Thought

The coronavirus pandemic will have an even bigger impact on the global economy and its demand for oil than previously expected, OPEC said. 

 
Tankers Waiting for Weeks off Congested China Ports, Oil Facilities

Crude-laden tankers have been lining up for weeks at a time off China's coast as ports struggle to handle the millions of barrels of inbound oil that have swamped the country's overfilled storage sites.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 45.07 Delayed Quote.-32.59%
RWE AG 2.64% 34.54 Delayed Quote.26.29%
WTI -0.25% 42.325 Delayed Quote.-32.22%
12:28aShell unit shuts Philippine refinery as pandemic slashes margins
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13Bharat Petroleum's First-Quarter Profit Rose 25% on Lower Expenses
DJ
08/13China's July refinery output hits new peak as top plants return from overhaul..
RE
08/13Australian shares gain on strength in gold stocks, cenbank comments
RE
08/13Oil prices rise, head for weekly gain amid cautious hopes for fuel demand rec..
RE
08/13Japanese shipping company says Mauritius government has requested compensatio..
RE
08/13Trump administration rolls back curbs on oil industry methane emissions
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
