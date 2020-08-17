Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 11:15:54 am
42.542 USD   +0.62%
11:24aConcerns about U.S. recovery put dollar on defensive
RE
11:21aTotal resumes Angola oil drilling - trade publication
RE
11:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 11:15am EDT
Oil Prices May Benefit from ESG Movement

Goldman Sachs analysts say that even with electric cars and other eco-friendly shifts, oil consumption probably returns to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022. 

 
Interior Secretary Approves Oil Drilling Program in Alaska's Arctic Refuge

The Trump administration approved an oil leasing program for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening up the pristine, 19-million-acre wilderness to drilling for the first time and making it more difficult to unwind the decision should Democrats recapture the White House in November. 

 
Sasol Earnings Tumble

Sasol warned of continued uncertainty and volatility after it reported a 27% fall in its adjusted earnings for 2020, as the collapse in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic forced it to book a big write-down. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Utilities Cash In on Green Energy Subsidy for Bigger Wind Farms

Utilities across the country are seizing a fast-expiring green energy subsidy to boost the efficiency of aging wind farms as they set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions. 

 
California Braces for More Blackouts

The state is struggling to deliver enough power to keep the lights on for the first time in nearly two decades as a severe heat wave broils the region. 

 
Washington's Threats Forced Greek Shippers to Give Iran Fuel to U.S.

U.S. threats of legal action and sanctions forced Greek shipowners to surrender Iranian fuel to the U.S. government in recent days, people familiar with the confiscation said. 

 
Extraction Oil & Gas Gave $10 Million to Politics on Way to Bankruptcy

Rocky Mountain fracker Extraction Oil & Gas handed out $10 million in political contributions on its way into chapter 11, but its bankruptcy paperwork doesn't mention who got the money. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Drops by 4 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 172, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Cibolo Energy Marks Halfway Point in Investing Debut Credit Fund

Cibolo Energy Partners has invested about half of its first energy-credit fund and expects deal flow to accelerate as low oil prices and a decline in bank lending increase the need for capital in the oil and natural gas industry.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -3.08% 16.705 Delayed Quote.-32.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.27% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
SASOL LIMITED -7.36% 146.52 End-of-day quote.-51.72%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.94% 203.905 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
WTI 0.64% 42.542 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
