News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/17/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Hits 5-Month-High on OPEC Compliance

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled at their highest closing price since March 5, ending 2.1% higher at $42.89 a barrel as investors turned bullish on reports that major oil producers from the OPEC-plus group were 97% compliant last month. 

 
Chevron Pursues Exploration Deal in Iraq

The U.S. oil major could unveil a pact with Baghdad on the sidelines of a White House visit this week, in what would be a boost to Iraq's oil industry. 

 
Interior Secretary Approves Oil Drilling Program in Alaska's Arctic Refuge

The Trump administration approved an oil leasing program for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening up the pristine, 19-million-acre wilderness to drilling for the first time and making it more difficult to unwind the decision should Democrats recapture the White House in November. 

 
SAExploration Sees 'Substantial Risk' It Might File for Bankruptcy

SAExploration Holdings Inc., an oil-services company that is under federal investigation and that received $6.8 million in coronavirus relief aid, says there might be a significant chance it will file for bankruptcy. 

 
Värde Walks Away From Lilis Restructuring, Sending Driller to Auction Block

Monday was the deadline for Värde to decide if it would risk more on the West Texas oil company. Instead, Lilis will switch its efforts to finding a buyer for its operations and 16,000 acres in Texas and New Mexico. 

 
Sasol Earnings Tumble

Sasol warned of continued uncertainty and volatility after it reported a 27% fall in its adjusted earnings for 2020, as the collapse in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic forced it to book a big write-down. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Utilities Cash In on Green Energy Subsidy for Bigger Wind Farms

Utilities across the country are seizing a fast-expiring green energy subsidy to boost the efficiency of aging wind farms as they set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions. 

 
California Braces for More Blackouts

The state is struggling to deliver enough power to keep the lights on for the first time in nearly two decades as a severe heat wave broils the region. 

 
Washington's Threats Forced Greek Shippers to Give Iran Fuel to U.S.

U.S. threats of legal action and sanctions forced Greek shipowners to surrender Iranian fuel to the U.S. government in recent days, people familiar with the confiscation said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.46% 90.77 Delayed Quote.-25.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.62% 45.32 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC. -11.65% 0.751 Delayed Quote.-72.04%
SASOL LIMITED -5.21% 138.89 End-of-day quote.-54.23%
WTI 1.29% 42.828 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
All news about WTI
04:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Finishes Just Shy of Record
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:37pOil rises on China plan to boost U.S. imports, OPEC+ compliance
RE
03:35pWheat Extends Rally Amid Chinese Export Interest
DJ
03:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Higher as S&P 500 Nears Record
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:55pVenezuela central bank gold reserves fall to lowest level in 50 years
RE
02:47pPetroperú says indigenous COVID-19 protesters agree to leave pipeline station
RE
02:43pInterior Secretary Approves Oil Drilling Program in Alaska's Arctic Refuge --..
DJ
02:37pRevival of Brazil's Corporate-Bond Market Lures Foreign Investors Hunting for..
DJ
