News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

BHP Posts 4% Profit Drop, Wants to Stop Mining Thermal Coal

BHP Group reported a 4% drop in annual net profit, and said it wanted to stop mining thermal coal and would seek buyers for some older oil and gas assets.

Oil Hits 5-Month-High on OPEC Compliance

U.S. benchmark oil prices settled at their highest closing price since March 5, ending 2.1% higher at $42.89 a barrel as investors turned bullish on reports that major oil producers from the OPEC-plus group were 97% compliant last month.

California Blackouts a Warning for States Ramping Up Green Power

The state's grid operator warned millions of residents could lose power in coming days as it struggles to meet electricity demands of the many people who are riding out a crippling heat wave indoors during the pandemic.

Chevron Pursues Exploration Deal in Iraq

The U.S. oil major could unveil a pact with Baghdad on the sidelines of a White House visit this week, in what would be a boost to Iraq's oil industry.

Interior Secretary Approves Oil Drilling Program in Alaska's Arctic Refuge

The Trump administration approved an oil leasing program for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opening up the pristine, 19-million-acre wilderness to drilling for the first time and making it more difficult to unwind the decision should Democrats recapture the White House in November.

SAExploration Sees 'Substantial Risk' It Might File for Bankruptcy

SAExploration Holdings Inc., an oil-services company that is under federal investigation and that received $6.8 million in coronavirus relief aid, says there might be a significant chance it will file for bankruptcy.

Värde Walks Away From Lilis Restructuring, Sending Driller to Auction Block

Monday was the deadline for Värde to decide if it would risk more on the West Texas oil company. Instead, Lilis will switch its efforts to finding a buyer for its operations and 16,000 acres in Texas and New Mexico.

Sasol Earnings Tumble

Sasol warned of continued uncertainty and volatility after it reported a 27% fall in its adjusted earnings for 2020, as the collapse in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic forced it to book a big write-down.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Utilities Cash In on Green Energy Subsidy for Bigger Wind Farms

Utilities across the country are seizing a fast-expiring green energy subsidy to boost the efficiency of aging wind farms as they set ambitious goals to reduce their carbon emissions.