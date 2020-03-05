Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/05 06:40:59 am
46.791 USD   -1.15%
06:53aOil rises as OPEC backs deeper supply cuts
RE
06:52aOil rises as OPEC backs deeper supply cuts
RE
06:42aOPEC BACKS EXTRA 1.5 MILLION BPD OUTPUT CUT IF RUSSIA JOINS IN : sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

OPEC backs extra 1.5 million bpd output cut if Russia joins in: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:42am EST
An OPEC flag inside the oil producer group's Vienna headquarters

OPEC agreed on Thursday to cut output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2020 to support prices amid an outbreak of coronavirus but made it conditional on Russia joining in, two OPEC sources said.

Saudi Arabia had suggested OPEC and its allies, including Russia, cut up to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2020 while keeping existing cuts of 2.1 million bpd, which expire this month, in place until the end of 2020.

But Riyadh, the biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other members of the group have yet to win Russian support for such a deal. So far, Moscow has indicated it would back an extension but not a deeper cut.

Moscow, which has co-operated on output policy since 2016 in an informal group known as OPEC+, has in the past shown reluctance during negotiations but has signed up at the last minute.

OPEC sources have signalled that preliminary talks with Russia this week in Vienna have been trickier than before.

Brent oil prices rose 0.6% towards $51.50 a barrel on news of the OPEC cut. This year's slide in oil prices by about 20% has made it tough for OPEC states to balance their budgets, while Moscow has said it can cope with current prices.

If OPEC+ was to decide to remove an extra 1.5 million bpd from the market, it would bring the group's overall output reduction to 3.6 million bpd or about 3.6% of global supplies.

Russia's energy minister returned to Moscow for consultations on Wednesday but will be back in Vienna on Friday for the broader OPEC+ meeting. Novak made no public statements during his trip this week to Vienna.

"Our expectation is that OPEC+ will deliver a credible and coherent strategy that will take more barrels that what?s priced into the market off the table," said Ehsan Khoman from Mitsubishi UFG, adding that stimulus by governments and central banks around the world would help reassure markets.

Oil demand has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Original forecasts for growth in crude demand in 2020 have been slashed, as factory operations, travel and other economic activities around the world have been curtailed by measures aiming to stop the virus spreading.

By Shadia Nasralla, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
06:53aOil rises as OPEC backs deeper supply cuts
RE
06:52aOil rises as OPEC backs deeper supply cuts
RE
06:42aOPEC BACKS EXTRA 1.5 MILLION BPD OUT : sources
RE
06:41aPETROCHINA SUSPENDS SOME GAS CONTRAC : sources
RE
06:36aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -5-
DJ
06:36aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -4-
DJ
06:36aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -3-
DJ
06:36aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2-
DJ
06:36aBEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
06:27aU.S. dollar struggles as traders price in more Fed cuts
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group