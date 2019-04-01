Oil Climbs, Moving Toward 2019 Highs

By David Hodari and Dan Molinski

-- Oil prices climbed Monday, moving toward new, 2019 highs as industry data releases and rising risk sentiment in broader markets combined to boost commodities prices.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 0.8% at $60.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.2% at $68.37 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

SUPPLY: U.S. oil prices notched their biggest quarter since 2009 during the January through March period, gaining 32% to close Friday at $60.14 a barrel, the highest closing price since early November. On Monday morning, that rally continued.

"U.S. crude prices are starting the week above the $60 a barrel level as tighter supply conditions continue to maintain a slow but steady trend to the upside," said Robbie Fraser, global commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Louisville, Ky. "While trade war fears and potential economic headwinds have been a persistent limiting factor, improved sentiment surrounding U.S.-China trade talks and positive Chinese economic numbers last week offered further room for prices to trend higher."

U.S. Activity: Helping to boost oil prices were figures from Friday that showed a drop in the number of U.S. oil rigs in operation. The number of active U.S. rigs has slipped by 72 since mid-November to 816 on Friday, in "a signal that a drop in fourth-quarter economic activity is having an impact on production," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management's chief investment office.

Oil traders were also reacting to U.S. Energy Information Administration figures Friday that showed a 90,000-barrel-a-day drop in production in January versus December, to 11.9 million barrels a day. It was the first month-on-month decline in U.S. output since May 2018, noted ING strategists in a note.

SUPPLY RISKS:

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on Friday condemned the regime of Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro and its "continued use of foreign military personnel in his attempt to remain in power, including the introduction of Russian military personnel and equipment."

Those remarks -- particularly those relating to Russian operations -- contributed to a strong close for oil markets on Friday and provided momentum into the start of the new week, according to Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

U.S. sanctions on oil supply from Venezuela and Iran, both members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, have contributed to optimism that crude prices will continue to rise during the course of the year.

INSIGHT

PRICE OPTIMISM: With Brent crude futures having climbed 28% in 2019's first quarter, and West Texas Intermediate futures up 34%, traders are waiting to see if production cuts from OPEC and its allies get extended beyond June.

Some analysts expect oil to continue its positive momentum into the second quarter. "We expect Brent to move into the $70-80 a barrel range, " said UBS's Giovanni Staunovo.

The outlook for WTI prices is less clear, though, with analysts at Commerzbank saying in a note that an overall rise in U.S. production over recent months makes for a gloomier outlook for U.S. prices.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly data on U.S. oil inventories on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com