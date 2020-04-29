Oil Climbs as Investors Scrutinize Storage Data -- 2nd Update

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

Oil prices climbed Wednesday after data showed the U.S. may not run out of space to store its glut of crude as quickly as previously feared.

Energy Information Administration data showed inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 11-million barrel increase projected by traders and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Although stockpiles are still rising quickly with oil supply far exceeding demand, the figures gave beaten-down prices a boost.

They followed similar figures from industry group the American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday. Some analysts are hopeful that the data and signs that some states are easing lockdown measures to stop the coronavirus could help stabilize prices moving forward. Large oil producing nations and companies are also starting to curb supply.

U.S. crude futures for delivery in June surged 22% to $15.06 a barrel. The benchmark price started the year above $60 and has swung wildly in recent days. A similar contract for delivery next month fell below $0 a barrel last week, a first in oil-market history, close to its expiration. When such contracts expire, holders must either sell them or take delivery of actual oil in Cushing, Okla., the following month.

Whoever was left holding the contracts likely couldn't find available storage, forcing them to sell and highlighting the dangers of holding near-dated oil futures near expiration.

As a result, many traders and tracking funds have shifted their investments out of the near-dated June futures to the July contract. It is a major shift in the world's busiest commodity market that could make oil even more volatile.

"It's almost like people see this front-month contract as toxic and nobody wants to own it," said Helge André Martinsen, senior oil market analyst at DNB Markets.

Trading volumes for the June contract have slipped so there is a greater chance of volatility, analysts say. July U.S. crude futures had more contracts outstanding than June contracts on Tuesday, and those futures were up 8.6% at $19.12 a barrel on Wednesday.

"There's now greater potential for dislocation in the front month contract versus the rest," said Edward Marshall, a commodities trader at Global Risk Management.

Brent crude futures for delivery in July, the most actively traded global price benchmark, advanced 6.6% to $24.23 a barrel. Brent for delivery in June surged 10% to $22.54, nearing expiration.

The better-than-feared U.S. inventory figures still show stockpiles rising quickly and inventories in Cushing climbing at a pace that could have them full in weeks. The data come with oil markets collapsing under a glut as the coronavirus lockdowns stifle industrial activity and transport. Analysts and oil-watching organizations have cut demand forecasts for April by tens of millions barrels a day.

Oil-producing nations will on Friday implement their agreement made earlier in April to remove 9.7 million barrels of crude, roughly 13% of global supply, from markets. But that won't be enough to mitigate the hit to demand and the worst has yet to come for crude prices, said Spencer Welch, director of oil markets at IHS Markit.

"I'm afraid I can't think of a reason to be optimistic and we don't think markets are at the bottom yet. We think that will come in May," Mr. Welch said. "Storage inventories are still filling very fast. Tanks will be full."

--Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

