Oil Climbs as OPEC Supply Drops

By Christopher Alessi -- Oil prices rose Friday, building on robust gains made throughout the week as a result of increasing signs of shrinking global crude supply. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.17% at $64.68 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 0.13% at $54.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC: Brent this week has risen nearly 5%, climbing close to a three-month high, bolstered by signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is following through on its latest pledge to cut crude production.

The cartel earlier in the week reported its crude output had come down by nearly 800,000 barrels a day in January to average 30.81 million barrels a day, with the bulk of the cuts coming from Saudi Arabia. The International Energy Agency's monthly oil market report, also released this week, reported the Saudis had cut production by 400,000 barrels a day last month, to average 10.24 million barrels a day.

Prices found further support after Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told the Financial Times his country planned to reduce output to 9.8 million barrels a day by March, compared with 11 million barrels a day in November. Saudi Arabia is one the world's top three oil producers and the globe's largest crude exporter.

OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first six months of 2019. OPEC agreed to shoulder 800,000 barrels a day of those cuts, with the Saudis handling 250,000 barrels a day.

"The market is currently reacting solely to price-supportive news such as Saudi Arabia's announcement of more pronounced production cuts," according to analysts at Commerzbank.

INSIGHT

Geopolitics: OPEC's supply reductions have also been helped by geopolitical risks to supply in three of its member countries: Iran, Venezuela and Libya, all of which are exempted from the official production-cut agreement. Iran and Venezuela's oil industries are both under U.S. sanctions, while Libya faces ongoing civil strife that has limited its oil production capacity.

"Disruptions in Venezuela, Iran and Libya contributed a total of 115,000 barrels a day to the oil cartel's overall reduction in production last month. This drop is even more pronounced when compared to the October 2018 levels used as a baseline for the current OPEC supply agreement," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in a note. "Output from these three troubled OPEC members has fallen by nearly 1 mbpd since then."

AHEAD

-- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., a key metric of activity in the sector.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com