Oil Closes Higher After Dipping Into Bear-Market Territory

By Stephanie Yang

-- Oil prices dipped into bear-market territory before recovering Tuesday amid jitters over the stability of the global economy.

-- Light, sweet crude for July delivery settled up 0.4% at $53.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, bouncing off a three-month low. Oil prices traded in a bear market earlier in the session, defined as a 20% pullback from recent highs.

-- Brent, the global benchmark, rose 1.1% to $61.97 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Economic Concerns: Oil prices, along with other risky assets like stocks and commodities, have been hit recently by rising concerns that the global economy is slowing, as economic data have come in weaker than expected and trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of factory activity fell to the lowest level since October 2016, a negative sign for manufacturing. The U.K.'s manufacturing sector also slowed in May, according to IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers Index.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and China recently raised tariffs on the other side's imports, and senior officials said Monday that Mexico is exploring possible retaliation to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports.

OPEC Cuts: Worries over high crude supplies have also pushed prices lower in recent weeks, despite continuing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Some analysts speculate that the recent selloff will push the group to extend those cuts when they meet later this month.

"While we do not believe that the market needs to see cuts extended, we do believe that given the pressure on the flat price that OPEC+ will be forced to extend its deal into the second half of the year," writes Warren Patterson, head of commodities at ING.

AHEAD:

-- Traders are awaiting data from the American Petroleum Institute on crude-oil stockpiles due Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases official weekly figures Wednesday morning.

Write to Stephanie Yang at stephanie.yang@wsj.com