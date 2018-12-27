Oil Declines Amid Volatile, Thin Trading

By Sarah McFarlane -- Oil prices fell Thursday amid thin trading volumes due to the holiday season. Analysts said the low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week, with prices having recorded their biggest one-day increase in two years on Wednesday. -- Light, sweet crude for February delivery was 2.1% lower at $45.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 1.7%, at $53.82 a barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange, having earlier sunk to $50.36 earlier in the week, its lowest level since August 2017. HIGHLIGHTS

Global Markets: U.S. stocks sank Thursday morning as this week's whipsaw trading continued. Shares had been sold off sharply on Monday, and then rallied on Wednesday after the Christmas holiday. Analysts attributed the moves to uncertainty over the global economic outlook amid thin trading. The gyrations added to the lack of clarity on the outlook for global oil demand. "It remains difficult to hold strong views on markets when so many participants are on holiday and equity markets so volatile, " said Olivier Jakob, head of consultancy Petromatrix.

China Trade: News reports that a U.S. trade delegation will travel to China in January fueled optimism that there would be some progress toward defusing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Analysts said that the trade dispute had contributed to fears of weakening oil demand as a global economic slowdown is expected in 2019. "U.S. trade representatives going to China has been welcomed and seen as positive," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas. Mr. Tchilinguirian said that while there were U.S. policy and trade uncertainties, "it's hard to shape a view on the economic outlook, and then in turn your oil balance is going to be difficult to ascertain."

INSIGHT

Volatility: The turbulence in equity markets seen since October has spilled over into oil, with investors showing aversion to risky assets while uncertainty over future global economic growth clouds sentiment. For oil, the supply-side developments in recent weeks have mostly been positive, including a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in early December to cut output, Canada's mandatory production cuts and Libya's supply disruption. "In terms of oil fundamentals there isn't really any change that is noteworthy since the OPEC decision," said Mr. Tchilinguirian.

AHEAD

The American Petroleum Institute is set to release its weekly data on U.S. oil inventories Thursday afternoon, while the Energy Information Administration releases its official report at 11 a.m. ET Friday.

The Baker Hughes weekly oil-rig-count is released at 1 p.m. EST Friday.

