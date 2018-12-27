Oil Declines Amid Volatile, Thin Trading

By Sarah McFarlane and Dan Molinski -- Oil prices fell Thursday amid thin trading volumes due to the holiday season. Analysts said the low liquidity had contributed to the particularly volatile trading this week, with prices having recorded their biggest one-day increase in two years on Wednesday, only to fall again Thursday. -- Light, sweet crude for February delivery ended 3.5% lower at $44.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 4.2%, at $52.16 a barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange, having sunk to $50.36 earlier in the week, its lowest level since August 2017.

Highlights

Global Markets: U.S. stocks recovered Thursday after being sharplydown most of the session, as this week's whipsaw trading continued. Shares had been sold off sharply on Monday, and then rallied on Wednesday after the Christmas holiday. Analysts attributed the moves to uncertainty over the global economic outlook amid thin trading. The gyrations added to the lack of clarity on the outlook for global oil demand. "It remains difficult to hold strong views on markets when so many participants are on holiday and equity markets so volatile," said Olivier Jakob, head of consulting firm Petromatrix.

China Trade: News reports that a U.S. trade delegation will travel to China in January fueled optimism that there would be some progress toward defusing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. Analysts said that the trade dispute had contributed to fears of weakening oil demand as a global economic slowdown is expected in 2019. "U.S. trade representatives going to China has been welcomed and seen as positive," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas. Mr. Tchilinguirian said that while U.S. policy and trade uncertainties remained, "it's hard to shape a view on the economic outlook, and then in turn your oil balance is going to be difficult to ascertain."

Insight

Demand: Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research in New York said consensus oil-demand growth estimates for 2019 seem to be in the 1.4 million to 1.5 million barrel-a-day range, which he said is notable in that is it essentially a steady-state growth rate. "So there seems to be a bit of a disconnect between what these consensus estimates are suggesting -- typical oil demand growth -- and the recent carnage in oil prices, down about 30% in a matter of months," he said. "Someone needs to adapt. Either oil demand estimates are too high, or the market is being overly pessimistic on risks of a recession."

Ahead

The Energy Information Administration releases its weekly oil inventory report at 11 a.m. EST Friday. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect on average a 2.6-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles and a 100,000-barrel rise in gasoline supplies. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Thursday that its own data for the week showed a 6.9-million-barrel increase in crude supplies, a 3.7-million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 598,000-barrel decrease in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

The Baker Hughes weekly oil-rig-count is released at 1 p.m. EST Friday.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com and Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com