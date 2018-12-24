Oil Drops Sharply on Wall Street, Oversupply Fears

By Neanda Salvaterra

--U.S. oil prices fell to fresh 17-month lows Monday as tumbling stock prices on Wall Street spark broader-market risk aversion and added to persistent fears of a global oversupply of oil that could outpace stalling demand.

--Light, sweet crude for February delivery was recently 3.2% lower at $44.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent crude for February delivery, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.4% to $52.82 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. oil prices are down 42% since early October, including an 11% decline last week that came despite an agreement struck earlier in December between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and external producers such as Russia to eliminate a combined 1.2 million barrels a day from the market in 2019.

OPEC members such as the United Arab Emirates continued to make statements over the weekend to reassure the market that the cartel and its allies will keep to their supply quotas. If OPEC's action fails to bite then the cartel has said it would hold an extraordinary meeting with its allies to address the issue.

Investors have doubts about the cartel's plan to balance the market, especially as tumbling stock markets create fears of global recession that could reduce demand more. JBC Energy analysts estimate OPEC will still pump out 760,000 barrels a day more oil in the first half of 2019 versus the comparable period of 2018.

Traders anticipate that output from non-OPEC producers will increase by 170,000 barrels a day in the first half of next year compared with the same period in 2018, mainly driven by flows from Russia.

INSIGHT

Investors remain concerned about OPEC's and Saudi Arabia's ability to coordinate oil policy independently of the U.S., say analysts.

The Trump administration has been pushing for OPEC to pump more oil and keep prices low and the fallout from the killing of a dissident journalist at the alleged behest of the Saudi leadership has added to international pressure on the kingdom.

Recent U.S. plans to pull out of Syria has further muddied the picture, said Olivier Jakob, the head of the Swiss-based consulting firm Petromatrix.

"With the U.S. administration in disarray about its Middle-East policy, Saudi Arabia has less to fear from the presidential tweets and that could translate into having the kingdom being less shy about stronger cuts to support its budget requirements," said Mr. Jakob in a recent report.

AHEAD

--The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil inventory report Friday, rather than Wednesday, due to the Christmas holiday.

--Analysts caution that the shutdown of the U.S. government could cause changes to the publishing schedule for official data.

--Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

