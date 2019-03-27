Oil Drops as U.S. Crude Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

By Dan Molinski

-- Oil prices fell Wednesday because of an unanticipated increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil amid a sharp slowdown in refining activity.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, ended 0.9% lower at $59.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have declined three of the past four sessions.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.2% to $67.83 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

Highlights

Inventories: Crude prices declined after the Energy Information Administration's weekly oil report showed an unexpected 2.8-million-barrel jump in crude-oil inventories as refining capacity-utilization rates fell to 86.6% from 88.9% the previous week. The increase in oil stockpiles came after two straight weeks of declining inventories; since analysts were expecting a third decline, of about 400,000 barrels, investors took the report as a sell signal. But gasoline stockpiles fell by a larger-than-forecast 2.9 million barrels, which helped prevent further selling.

"A drop in refining activity, and particularly on the U.S. Gulf Coast, has translated into an unexpected build to crude inventories," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData. "The drop in refining activity back below 16 million barrels per day has been enough to buoy stocks. Offsetting the surprise build has been a draw to both gasoline and distillates."

Unplanned disruptions at several refineries near the coast of the Gulf of Mexico likely contributed to reducing overall run-rates, while a large fire at a chemical plant near Houston may have also forced some Texas-area refiners to slow operations for safety reasons, analysts said.

Venezuela: Oil prices found support Wednesday from further electricity blackouts in crisis-racked Venezuela, which is straining just to maintain already low oil production of around 1 million barrels a day. "Another power outage in Venezuela should start to raise concerns about a total shutdown of Venezuelan oil output," said Phil Flynn at Price Futures in Chicago. "The Venezuelan situation is getting more dire and even Russian planes and troops won't help the situation if they can't keep the power on."

Insight

Dallas Fed: The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, which oversees most of the nation's key oil-producing regions, including Texas and parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma, on Wednesday released a survey of energy executives that showed energy-sector activity grew modestly in the first three months of the year.

"Higher oil prices provided support for the oil-and-gas sector's outlook, " said Dallas Fed economist Michael D. Plante. "Notably, though, the increase in oil prices only partially offset the large decline that occurred in late 2018, and this likely restrained growth in activity levels in the first quarter."

Ahead

-- The EIA on Friday releases its monthly oil-production report, covering the month of January.

-- Baker Hughes on Friday at 1 p.m. EDT releases its weekly rig-count report that details U.S. drilling activity.

