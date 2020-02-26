Log in
WTI
Oil Drops to 12-Month Low on Coronavirus Concerns

02/26/2020 | 09:25am EST

By David Hodari and Benoit Faucon

U.S. crude hit its lowest price in over a year on Wednesday as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outside China once again dragged oil markets down.

The main U.S. oil-price gauge, West Texas Intermediate, was down 1.7% at $49.04 a barrel, on course for its lowest closing price since January 2019. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 2% to $53.20 a barrel.

Some Western companies began asking staff to work from home, and investors traded on worries that the virus will continue to spread beyond China, stymying global demand for oil and oil products.

"Demand's being hit left, right and center and the trading volumes are getting lower as well," said Robert Montefusco, a broker at London commodities trader Sucden Financial.

Employees at Chevron Corp.'s Canary Wharf, London office were working from home on Wednesday, as the company awaited results from coronavirus tests.

A worker at the U.S. oil giant's trading operations had flulike symptoms earlier in the week, prompting a decision to ask staff at that office to telecommute, according to a person familiar with the matter. Some 300 employees work at Chevron's Canary Wharf office.

Chevron is "taking precautionary measures to reduce [its employees'] risk of exposure," a spokeswoman said, although the company wouldn't confirm it asked staff to telecommute.

With U.S. health authorities saying Tuesday they now expect a wider spread of the coronavirus in the country and are preparing for a potential pandemic, oil-market watchers were bracing for further impact.

"It's spreading in Europe and it'll spread in the U.S. with a wider negative demand shock from the U.S. side," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets.

Analysts have already slashed their demand forecasts for oil products exposed to the travel sector.

"The jet [fuel]/kerosene market has arguably suffered the most from the coronavirus outbreak," analysts at JBC Energy said in a note. "We have shaved off more than half of our global demand growth forecast for 2020 since January."

Wednesday's drop took WTI's losses to nearly 9% so far this week and to 19% so far in 2020. Brent crude oil is also down 19% this year.

This week's sharp oil-price drops have come amid the International Petroleum Week in London, where numerous global oil companies have canceled their customary receptions or banned their representatives from attending altogether.

"Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus situation worldwide, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel our event, giving priority to the health and safety of our business partners and employees," said Geneva-based oil trading company Saras Trading SA in an email to guests.

A planned summit between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies is due to take place next week in Vienna will likely provide further direction for prices.

While Saudi Arabia unsuccessfully pushed for an earlier meeting and has continued to advocate for deeper cuts, Russia hasn't fallen in line. The cartel's failure to deepen production cuts would prompt an even sharper drop in oil prices and particularly damage the U.S. market, analysts said.

"The sensible thing for Russia to do would be let the [U.S.] shale price erode even more," said SEB Markets's Mr. Schieldrop. "When demand kicks back in, instead of higher prices that will stimulate shale, shale will decline making room for Russian oil."

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -3.82% 100.71 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -3.67% 4.46 Delayed Quote.-22.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.91% 54.39 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.19% 65.4862 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WTI -1.27% 49.62 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
