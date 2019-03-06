Oil Edges Down on Signs of Climbing Inventories

By Christopher Alessi -- Oil prices edged lower Wednesday, weighed down by signs of a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and a stronger U.S. dollar. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 0.6% at $65.48 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 1.2% at $55.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Inventories: Crude markets came under pressure in early London trading Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, late Tuesday released weekly inventory data showing a 7.3 million-barrel build in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. The API report "showed a surprising growth in inventories, which is bearish for oil," said Alberto de Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.

Official inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is expected later Wednesday. The EIA data is projected to show U.S. crude inventories to have risen by 1.6 million barrels, on average, during the week ended March 1, according to a survey of analysts and traders conducted by The Wall Street Journal.

"Oil prices thus face further headwind during the course of the day," according to analysts at Commerzbank.

Dollar Strength: Oil prices also faced headwinds Wednesday from a strengthening U.S. dollar, which tends to have an inverse relationship with dollar-denominated commodities like oil. The WSJ Dollar Index, which weighs the greenback against 16 of its peers, was up 0.12%.

"It's a combination of inventory data and the dollar, which is continuing to drift higher, that's adding to the tad of weak sentiment," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: The oil market overall continues to be supported by production curbs from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies that have helped to mop up a burgeoning supply glut and rebalance the market since the start of this year. Crude prices have climbed roughly 20% year-to-date, after having plummeted by around 40% in the fourth quarter of last year.

OPEC, de-facto led by Saudi Arabia, and a group of 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to collectively hold back crude production by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019. At the same time, U.S. sanctions on the oil industries of Iran and Venezuela -- two OPEC members exempt from the latest production-cut deal -- have also contributed to lower supply from the cartel this year.

OPEC's "aggressive" cuts are largely priced in at this point, said Saxo Bank's Mr. Hansen. But "if the Venezuela [political] situation deteriorates further, it could give crude oil a spike," he added.

AHEAD

-- The EIA Wednesday will release weekly data on U.S. inventories. -- Baker Hughes on Friday will release weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com