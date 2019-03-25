Oil Edges Lower on Demand Fears

By Christopher Alessi and Amrith Ramkumar

--Oil prices edged down Monday, falling for the second consecutive session as fears about a global economic slowdown gripped markets and stoked jitters about lower fuel consumption.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, edged down 0.7% to $58.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have rebounded about 30% so far this year following a fourth-quarter selloff, though they remain roughly 23% below their October multiyear highs.

--Brent crude, the global benchmark, inched down 0.5% to $66.69 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Demand Worries: A stretch of weak manufacturing data across the globe and worries about U.S.-China trade tensions dragged down stocks and commodities for the second consecutive session Monday. The S&P 500 opened down 0.2%, following Friday's 1.9% slide.

Monday's wobble for risk assets came after a measure of the yield curve inverted for the first time in more than a decade on Friday, fueling fears about a recession that would curb demand for a range of commodities.

"Concerns surrounding an economic downturn reared their head last week amid a flurry of negative data," according to Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "Meanwhile, adding to the underlying malaise was the continuing U.S.-China trade impasse," he added.

Leaders from the U.S. and China are scheduled to meet this week in Beijing as trade talks continue. Some analysts remain optimistic that an agreement between the world's two largest economies to end their tariff fight could boost the outlook for global growth and support stocks and commodities.

U.S. Rigs: Despite demand fears, signs of slowing supply growth in the U.S. and other key producers have helped oil avoid the punishing drops of the fourth quarter.

Baker Hughes late Friday said the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine last week, to 824. The rig count, which has generally been rising since the summer of 2016, is seen as a key metric of activity in the sector, so its recent fall has boosted oil.

INSIGHT

OPEC Cuts: Production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have also fueled this year's price rebound. .

OPEC and a group of 10 producers outside the oil cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to hold back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day for the first of half of this year. The bulk of the cuts have been shouldered by Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of OPEC and the world's largest exporter of crude, which has indicated the cuts could be extended through the second half of 2019.

However, division within the cartel about continuing the cuts continues to add uncertainty to the oil market.

"Oil markets continue to seesaw between the two main factors driving prices: U.S. production and the OPEC+ agreement to cut output," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda.

AHEAD

--The American Petroleum Institute, and industry group, on Tuesday releases weekly data on U.S. oil inventories, followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

