Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

-- Oil prices climbed for the seventh consecutive session, extending a recent rebound to start 2019 as oversupply fears continued to ease. Supply curbs from large producers and improved risk appetite with stocks also bouncing back from punishing fourth-quarter declines have boosted crude. The winning streak is its longest since July.

-- Global benchmark Brent crude rose $1.39, or 2.4%, to $58.72 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, added $1.26, or 2.6%, to $49.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

-- Both gauges are at their highest level since Dec. 17 and up more than 9% for the year but remain more than 30% below their multiyear highs from early October, stuck firmly in bear-market territory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi Arabia: The world's largest exporter of crude oil is planning to cut exports to around 7.1 million barrels a day by the end of January, down 800,000 barrels a day from November levels, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The move is part of an effort to boost prices above $80 a barrel so the kingdom can better meet its budgetary requirements.

Fears that steady supply from Saudi Arabia and other large producers would create another crude glut pushed oil to its worst quarter in four years to cap off 2018, but some analysts expect prices to trim some of that drop as global inventories moderate.

The market's positive response to the news is a sign that oil investors are "refocusing on fundamentals" like supply, rather than just responding to macroeconomic factors, said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy for BNP Paribas.

OPEC+: Prices have also been supported at the start of the year by the implementation of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of the oil cartel, has led the way on those output curbs. OPEC and 10 external producers, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively cut output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019 to mop up a supply glut.

The market is likely to have a better sense of the "overall cohesiveness of the producer group" and the effectiveness of the cuts by the end of January, said BNP's Mr. Tchilinguirian.

Moving with Stocks: Oil prices have over the past month moved largely in tandem with volatile global stock markets, as investors have focused on broad concerns like weakening global economic growth. Those worries have sparked selloffs on Wall Street and around the globe, while negatively affecting oil because of the potential knock-on effects for world oil demand.

While stocks and other risky investments were higher again Tuesday, some analysts caution that the lockstep moves could lead to more volatility ahead if sentiment around global growth sours again. Investors continue to closely monitor trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

AHEAD

-- The Energy Information Administration reports on weekly oil inventories Wednesday. Inventories are estimated to have fallen by 1.8 million barrels during the week that ended Jan. 4, according to the average forecast of 10 analysts and traders surveyed by the Journal. The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 6.1-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, an 5.5-million-barrel rise in gasoline stocks and a 10.2-million-barrel increase in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

-- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., a key metric of activity in the sector.

